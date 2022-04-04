Guasave, Sinaloa.- The president of Canaco in Guasave called on the business sector to make an effort to maintain a little more the sanitary protocol of the use of face masks.

Ariel Lugo Carvajal assured that when you get to that moment of relaxation is when the outbreaks of Covid-19 resurfaceand when the problems also appear.

Decision

He mentioned that they have not required the business to continue carrying out that protocol, but they have invited them to continue to maintain the use of the face mask a little longer, as well as the rest of the protocols to prevent contagion.

He asserted that in public and free spaces, it will start with the freedom to put aside the use of the face maskbut the insistence is that in closed places or where there is an agglomeration of people, these measures continue to be maintained to avoid outbreaks.

He stressed that the call is to don’t relaxto continue making the effort to maintain the protocols a little longer, to let Easter go by with these already established, and then re-evaluate the situation.

“The call is to relax inside as a person, but to continue making the effort to attend to the protocols a little more,” he said.

Culture

The president of Canaco summoned the local businessmen and merchants to make the complaints corresponding to being victims of an assaultto be able to act as a Chamber and be heard as such.

He indicated that yes there is no culture of complaint and demand They do not have sufficient elements to be able to demand the call to the authorities and that they continue with a firm step maintaining the surveillance and security of the businesses.

“I take this opportunity to insist and remind the general public, not only the merchant or the one who is affiliated with the Chamber, as it is a call to society in general,” said Lugo Carvajal.

He affirmed that it is important to cultivate the culture of denunciation, because this is the only way that the organisms and representatives of the municipality can make the corresponding call to the authorities so that they attend to this type of problem that this sector faces.