Saturday, January 6, 2024, 00:37



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the original story by Hans Christian Andersen, the Little Mermaid is a sea creature obsessed with the terrestrial world and eager to become human, who lives all kinds of adventures at sea to achieve it. However, in the musical version proposed by Candileja Producciones, her visit to the human world goes much further and involves deep reflection and learning: the importance of taking care of the Earth. In this new aquatic universe in which they find themselves, sea creatures are beginning to get sick due to the negative effects that human beings produce on nature. Only Marea, a brave little mermaid, is determined to save the oceans and the beings that live in them.

Her conviction is such that she decides to risk her life by making a deal with the sea witch, who turns her into a human in exchange for destroying the evil king of humans, the great enemy of nature and a monstrous being who does not care. no living being. The assigned task, already difficult, becomes even more complicated when Marea meets Christian, the king of humans, who is actually a young man concerned about the environment.

'The Little Mermaid, the musical'

When

Sunday, at 5:00 p.m.

Where

Romea Theater, Murcia.

How much

Tickets: 10, 12 and 15 euros.

Once the sea witch's deception is discovered, the Little Mermaid and her friends embark on a race against time to undo her spell, save the ocean and discover that there is no great enemy of nature, but we can all be her friends or enemies according to our own acts.

The Candileja musical is a unique experience designed to be enjoyed as a family with its impressive staging, full of color and details, capable of transporting the audience to an underwater world full of endearing characters. The story is immersed from the beginning in the magic of the ocean and represents, in a fun and hopeful way, the way in which climate change is affecting the planet. It does so through the exciting, innovative and magical journey of the Little Mermaid and her friends through land and sea, in which children and adults will enjoy the essence of Hans Christian Andersen's story with a twist to excite and inspire. , while learning the importance of caring for and preserving nature.