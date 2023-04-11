A highly addictive drug that became Syria’s economic lifeline over a decade of isolation may now be serving as a bargaining chip as it tries to normalize ties with neighboring countries, analysts say.

Captagon, a drug relatively unknown outside the Middle East, helped turn Syria into a narco-state after much of the international community shut down its economy over its brutal crackdown on an uprising in 2011.

It is a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant, phenethylline, which goes by the trade name capitagon, and has become the center of a growing number of drug busts across the Middle East. Experts say the vast majority of global capitagon production takes place in Syria, with the Gulf region being its main destination.

The industry’s growth has raised alarms in the international community. Last year, the US introduced the US Captagon Act of 2022, which linked the trade to the Syrian regime and called it a “transnational security threat”.

After more than a decade of boycotting him, Syria’s Arab neighbors are now in talks to oust President Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian leader has already been received in some Arab capitals, but he still hasn’t achieved final normalization with Saudi Arabia, one of Syria’s biggest enemies – and the biggest market for its drugs.

After the deadly February 6 earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, Saudi relief planes landed for the first time in a decade at regime-controlled airports. And last month, Saudi state media reported that Riyadh was in talks with Damascus to resume providing consular services between the two countries.

Analysts say that capitagon is likely to be high on the agenda in attempts at normalization.

The Saudi media has been sounding the alarm lately about rising drug use. In September, Saudi authorities announced the biggest illicit drug bust in the country’s history, after nearly 47 million amphetamine pills were hidden in a shipment of flour and seized at a warehouse in the capital Riyadh. Millions of pills have been intercepted since then. The UN says that seizures of amphetamines in the region predominantly relate to capitagon.

“Captagon has been touted as a ‘card’ in rapprochement talks between the Syrian regime and counterparts seeking normalization,” said Caroline Rose, a senior analyst at the New Lines Institute in Washington, DC, who has studied the capitagon trade.

“The regime has leveraged its agency over the capitagon trade, signaling to states considering normalization that they could reduce the capitagon trade as a gesture of goodwill,” said Rose.

Exported by various actors, including Syrian smugglers, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and pro-Iranian Iraqi militias, “captagon smuggling is worth more than legal export from Syria,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown, a fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC and expert on the topic. Hezbollah has denied ties to any drug trade.

Britain, which last month imposed new sanctions on Syrians linked to the trade, said the Assad regime had benefited from the $57 billion trade in capitagon. He described it as a “financial lifeline” for Assad that was “worth approximately three times the combined trade of the Mexican (drug) cartels”.

Syrian state media regularly report on captagon drug seizures, saying the interior ministry is cracking down on its trade, as well as that of other narcotics.