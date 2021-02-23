General closings with no prospects are no longer readily accepted by the citizens. But the mood does not seem to have fully arrived in Berlin yet. A comment.

Munich – At some point the pressure just got too great: Angela Merkel and especially Markus Söder – with great caution and with back doors – made a course correction on Monday. No blanket lockdown until the corona numbers are ideally nationwide under an unrealistic incidence, but regional perspectives depending on the infection occurrence, which also take possible mutations into account. That is correct, even if one or the other practical problem will naturally arise from the staggering. But blanket closings until the never-ending day can no longer be conveyed to stressed citizens.

Corona easing in sight? Trouble about postponed rapid test plans

Of course, until the virus is under control at some point, closings and contact bans will accompany us – however, after more than a year of pandemic, they should no longer be the first, but the last resort. It is therefore incredibly annoying that rapid test plans are now being postponed again. They would be an important step so that we don’t blindly submit to the virus forever. With negative tests, more students could learn again locally, families eat in restaurants. But the federal government doesn’t seem in any hurry. The mood among the people has apparently still not quite reached the Berlin cheese bell.

By the way: In the medium term, one will have to question the sole focus on incidence. The nursing homes are almost completely vaccinated, and soon the next age groups will be given the protective injection. This will reduce deaths and intensive care patients. And ultimately, these should be the relevant numbers.

A comment from the deputy editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur, Mike Schier