When we say that we should spread a mantle of piety over the things that the quía says, it is because we should spread a cloak of pity and not to discuss it anymore.

The street is very hard, the Covid does not let up and I know what you feel, dear reader, when you see the “president” on television yelling “Now they ask me for the second dose of poison?”. But trust me: we said cloak of mercy. Muzzarella. Not a word. In any case, if someone knows a friendly thrush who can treat him, we send him to Olivos and see him. Medicine often has answers that politics cannot find. Let those in the know take care.

We, the 45 million, have to wait for 2023 and, when the time comes, we applaud him, we say goodbye and nothing has happened here. Let’s hope that next time, Cristina will find something better to offer us. And if not, let her put herself, what is going to end up happening. We already know it by heart. If she feels she has a chance, not even crazy is going to miss the opportunity to tie the General’s record. But for now, Silenzio Stampa.

Meanwhile, the healthiest thing we can do is to calm the indignant because being indignant does not help at all, it hurts your guts and lowers your defenses. Starting with those who are outraged with Sergio Massa because the guy returned from the US and did not do the mandatory quarantine taking advantage of the fact that Unusually, the regulations exempt public officials. In other words, if you are going to scratch your fig on a lonely beach where there is no Covid, on your return you are obliged to lock yourself up for ten days. But if Massa is going to scratch Washington, where the smallest Covid Uber drives you, on his return he can enter the country as an official and do what he is sung as, in fact, he did.

Say the fucking outraged that, in addition to being unacceptable such a privilege, the most serious thing is that the deputy could have involuntarily introduced to Argentina the so famous and feared Delta strain. Easy, reader friend. I don’t think that happened. I doubt the coronavirus is stupid enough to get into Massa. With one hand on your heart, if you were the Delta strain, would you trust him to enter Argentina?

The thing about Massa and his quarantine is an unforgivable little advantage but, in strictly sanitary terms, it is a harmless little advantage. Let’s not give it importance. Let’s also be merciful to a boy who is leaving life trying to explain to the West that Cristina is not what she seems.

More than being indignant with the leaders, we must help them. Especially now that the elections are coming and the possible candidates appear who, as they are the ones who speak the most, end up being the most outrageous.

Example: the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero. They say they want to make him the first candidate in the Province and, since we are here, blow it out of the cabinet (which basically must be the real reason why they want to put him as a candidate). The guy had no better idea than to appear on television in “A Dos Voces” minimizing the anguish of those who delay the second dose. He said “there are only 330,000 people.” He did not clarify that until Wednesday there would be 330,000, but on Thursday there were already 450,000, on Friday 570,000 and so on they will accumulate little arms until Putin says: “Go ahead, send them some boxes so they don’t break my balls”.

Cafiero finished the sketch saying “a dose of Sputnik is much better than a dose of what they give you in the US”. This is where you have to calm the indignant that flow from the sewers. Stop demanding that the poor guy get his doctor’s license removed. Firstly, because he does not have a license plate and secondly because he is not a doctor either, as we all realized. We are demanding definitions about the functioning of T Lymphocytes with a dose, from a guy who miraculously became head of the Cabinet when he only qualified, as has already been said here, for San Isidro bowling card holder.

Something similar happens with the other candidate who is considering Kirchnerism and who is already parading through all the channels: Victoria Tolosa Paz. This week, in the Novaresio program, he declared: “In Venezuela there is the rule of law.” Oh no. This simple phrase spoken by a nice Bolivarian with an apartment in Puerto Madero It is like pressing a button and starting to manufacture outraged. Once again, you have to be godly. Tolosa Paz is just another victim of what Engels and Marx introduced as a contradiction in the theory of dialectical materialism and that in my neighborhood they explain it easier with phrases such as “Pepe, stop looking at C5N on the Mac and let’s go down for a walk. to the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue where the new iPhone has just come out and it looks great ”.

In any case, Tolosa is somewhat right: indeed in Venezuela there is a certain rule of law. If you criticize Maduro, the police come, they stop you in front of the judge, they judge you and they put you in jail with all the law. And if you praise the regime, you can live without any inconvenience and starve yourself in absolute freedom.

What is it on the other side of the political spectrum that is also causing so much outrage? Let’s see.

María Eugenia Vidal, who is the natural candidate in the Province, is seen to have had enough of fighting against the 30 years of Buenos Aires Peronist prosperity and now it seemed to her that she wants to be a deputy for the Capital. For his part, Santilli, who is the deputy head of the Buenos Aires government and should fulfill the two years of his remaining mandate, got tired of running behind Larreta and intends to be a candidate for deputy but for the Province of Buenos Aires. All logical.

Jorge Macri, current mayor of Vicente López, resists the attempt to impose a candidate from Buenos Aires (Santilli) in the Province. “To leave office in the middle of the term and make a rude move to his electorate as Santilli intends to do, I better do it with mine, who am from Buenos Aires.”, Jorge Macri must have thought. And he is also right.

The radicals had no better idea than to remove a neurologist, Facundo Manes, from the gallery and propose him as a candidate. If you ask me, I would send the neurologist to do a routine check on the guy who is selling cars at the dealership that he opened in Quinta de Olivos, and for the Chamber of Deputies I would propose a professional politician. Each one in his own place. But it’s just an opinion. Let us hope that the UCR knows what it is doing and we will not give our opinion on medicine. For that we have Cafiero.

This whole mess could be solved in a minute if the Cat made the big decision of his life. And here it is necessary to say things as they are: Macri has been a great president. In my humble opinion, the best ever. Four Libertadores Cups, two Intercontinental Cups (against Real Madrid and against Milan), two South American Cups, half a dozen local tournaments, brought Bianchi, Palermo, Guillermo, reformed the Bombonera. A phenomenon. We do not ask for more.

You should now envision the glorious place that history has in store for you if you resign all electoral office and assume the role of found the institution “Ex Presidents”. You should take your time and think about it. Without rush. For Tuesday or Wednesday, put it.

From that new place, he would be the only politician in Argentina with the authority to convene that great table of agreement that the country needs. It would solve not only the internal of its space but, through a broad, historical call and in the name of the national emergency, it would also would put the queen in check.

If she doesn’t answer or looks the other way, it will be her problem. In that case, he will pay the price of rudeness to the country and possibly we should ask the neurologist that, after passing through Olivos, he makes a little escape to the Instituto Patria.

As you can see, dear reader, this is not a note to make friends. Just to give them a little help.