After the news of alopecia, the whole world of Gianessa Wride collapsed. Then, this little girl discovered that there can be something beautiful

The protagonist of this moving story is a little girl named Gianessa Wride. Her images went viral on social networks and won the hearts of thousands of people from all over the world.

It was the beginning of 2017, when Gianessa Wride was living the life of one a very normal 7-year-old girl. One day, without a reason, he started losing her gorgeous long brown hair.

It happened while his mom was there brushing. It was their routine, a magical moment between mother and daughter.

I was brushing Gianessa’s hair when it started to fall out. Then I noticed a bald spot on her head.

After several visits, the doctors diagnosed her withalopecia. It is an autoimmune disease that involves the loss of hair all over the body. Doctors think it was triggered by a ‘stomach infection. There are no cures, only treatments that provide steroid injections.

The parents of this little girl have decided to reject any kind of heavy medication and have decided to embrace the new and fabulous appearance by Gianessa.

It was shocking for her at first, just as it was for me. I worried that someone might make fun of her or that she might feel less beautiful than the other girls. She didn’t want to wear wigs, over the days she started to smile back and accept herself when she looked in the mirror. Today she is even more beautiful, intelligent and kind to herself and I am thrilled to embrace her energy and always try new things with her.

The beautiful photos that went viral on the web show her without hair, with rhinestones and shiny stickers adorning her head. Gianessa smiles and feels beautiful and that’s what matters most.

She looked in the mirror and said, ‘Mom is great.’ Her friends also immediately loved her. With her new look she won first place in a contest called Crazy Hair Day!

For the little girl it was really a moment that helped her regain self-confidence. She if she used to cry when she looked in the mirror today loves his baldness.

He said to me, ‘I can do things to my head that other children can’t. Now I’m thinking it might be fun to decorate my head with sparkly butterflies and flowers. ‘

Gianessa’s dream is to become a stylist and today her Instagram page is followed by an incredible number of followers. Every day mom and daughter post pictures of the head decorated differently. They enjoy bringing their fantasy to life and it has become theirs new routine.