A mother constantly bullied her daughter’s outward appearance, beat her for no reason, and repeated harsh descriptions to her ears, which worsened and led the 13-year-old girl to a decision to completely distance herself from her mother to escape from her, while the “Hemaya” Foundation for Women and Children intervened in the matter. Ajman, to try to solve the crisis, and to persuade the child to sit with her mother, but she refused to hear or look at her.

And in detail; The “Hemaya” Foundation for Women and Children in Ajman, headed by Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, revealed painful details of the victim of a 13-year-old girl who refuses to talk to her mother, avoids seeing her, and feels uncomfortable and safe while she is with her.

The Foundation stated that the child (H.K.) made her decision to completely move away from her mother, and to live in the care of her father, after bullying began against her from inside the house, and not from outside in the vicinity of school or friends, as her mother constantly bullied her daughter’s outward appearance, and beat her. without reason, and harsh descriptions were repeated to her ears; Which escalated to unimaginable consequences, and the institution was forced to intervene and try to fix the situation between the mother and her daughter.

After many attempts by the legal advisor of the Hemaya Foundation, Wafiq Al-Baba, and the social worker, Ramia Al-Samarrai, to persuade the child to sit with her mother and confront her, the child requested that the meeting be in the presence of her father and representatives of the Foundation to give her a sense of safety.

The confrontation took place, and the child stated all the reasons that prevented her from going with her mother, or even seeing her and being with her, which the child categorically refuses, so that the mother, in turn, tries to talk to her daughter and win her sympathy, but the child completely refuses to hear her mother or even look at her.

Accordingly, it was agreed to give the representatives of the Hemaya Foundation sufficient time, so that they could prepare the child psychologically, through one session every week, to correct her thoughts, and make her accept seeing her mother as a preliminary measure.

The Foundation explained that it is obvious to us that the home is the only safe haven to escape from all the problems of life, so how is the case if these problems start from within our home, and slowly eliminate the safety of our childhood?! Confirming that she had repeatedly warned against bullying, but this time the case was different, as the bullying started from inside the house, not from outside, and not from the school owners or the neighborhood neighbors, but rather from the girl’s mother, which is the most dangerous thing.

Hemaya Foundation stressed the need to protect children from bullying, because it has dangerous negative effects on the child and his psychological state, and leads him to take decisions that may pose a danger to his life, pointing out that bullying inside the home is more dangerous, especially since the home is the first safe haven. For the child, and if he loses him, his suffering will be doubled.

Bullying inside the home is even more serious, as it is the child’s first safe haven.