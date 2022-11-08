On October 10, a baby girl with a rare condition called FIF was born in India. The little girl underwent a very delicate operation and fortunately she is fine today.

The story we are about to tell speaks of one girl born on October 10 in the Ramgarh district, in the state of Jharkhand, India. The baby was born with an extraordinarily rare condition called FIF. The FIF or “fetus within the fetus” consists in the development of a parasitic fetus within the abdominal cavity of the twin fetus called the host.

Are approximately 200 cases registered all over the world, at least this is what medicine has been able to verify since the first discovery. The case we are talking about represents a unique phenomenon of its kind. In fact, if until now it had been shown that it was a rare eventuality, now we have come to know of an even more singular phenomenon.

The little Indian girl was born without complications and for this reason in a short time she was discharged together with her mother from the hospital. Once they got home, however, her parents had realized a strange one swelling at the abdomen. For this reason they decided to go back to the hospital to understand what it was.

Once she arrived at the facility, the doctors chose to transfer the child to the Rani Children Hospital & Research Center in the town of Ranchi. The medical staff of the facility decided to have her undergo one Tac. Unfortunately, the test response confirmed their suspicions and they communicated to the parents the presence of a cancer.

Thus began for her a series of additional checks which, however, later led to a very different diagnosis. There were benches in the little girl’s stomach 8 twin fetuses that had nestled inside the newborn. These were precisely malformed vertebrate fetuses enclosed in his body.

It was the first time that doctors were faced with such a large number of parasitic fetuses. At that point, Dr. Mohammed Imran, decided to undergo a delicate surgery for the removal of the fetuses. The operation ended successfully after an hour and a half.

Currently the child seems to be still recovering and her condition is absolutely good.

