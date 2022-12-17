Tajon Trevor Buchanan is one of the first names on the list of Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin to replace Denzel Dumfries, destined to leave Inter by 30 June to allow Zhang’s club to close the 2022-23 transfer market session with a active between 60 and 80 million. The Canadian is one of the players that the Nerazzurri director and his deputy saw live in Qatar, but they already knew him well. And for a long time.