Instead of sun on the beach, there was strong wind and waves in Croatia. A vacationer shows in a video what a vacation there in September can be like.

Baška – If you want to extend the summer a little, you have to move further south. Some holidaymakers even look forward to the off-season, because in summer many holiday countries struggle with mass tourism. Drought and water shortages are also causing problems in Mediterranean countries due to the heat in mid-summer. You might think that September is the perfect month for a holiday – but that is not necessarily true, as a video on TikTok just proves.

Wind and waves instead of sun on the beach: Video shows weather in Croatia

The short video starts with a view from a boat of a coast in the sun with a blue sky. The view is described with the words: “Go to Croatia in September, the weather is still nice there, they said.” Then follows the abrupt contrast of the holiday videos.

The holidaymaker can now be seen wearing a rain cape and holding an umbrella that is almost blown to pieces by the strong wind. There is hardly anything left of the sunny holiday atmosphere on the Mediterranean. Nevertheless, at the end of his video the holidaymaker takes a dip in the roaring sea. He captioned his video: “We went home two days early because of the change in the weather.”

Holidaymakers are not bothered by wind and weather, others take it with humor

According to the creator, there were still 12 beautiful days of swimming, so the weather probably only changed at the end of the holiday. The holidaymaker is not alone in his weather experiences: “This year was catastrophic,” wrote one person in the comments. The region is apparently known for its wind, because another person commented: “The wind is typical of Baska.”

Others were luckier with the weather. “No idea where you are, but we’re in Croatia right now and we’ve only got sun and 23°C+,” wrote one person. Perhaps it’s best to take it with humor, like one person who joked in the comments: “That little bit of wind.” And the creator of the video didn’t seem to be too bothered by the wind and waves either. He wrote: “The waves were great that day at least” – and he still enjoyed his vacation.

It is not only in Croatia that the weather is anything but pleasant; in Italy there is a flood disaster that is even costing people’s lives. A German tourist and her baby are also missing and may have been swept away by the floods. (kiba)