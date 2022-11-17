Young poets have always held a fascination. The most famous: Arthur Rimbaud, who left it all in writing at the age of 19. There have been others closer, in space and time: Claudio Rodríguez, Elena Medel, Luna Miguel. Then the young poets cease to be. Some because they stop being poets, like Rimbaud, who became an arms dealer. And others because they stop being young. Mario Worker, 19 years old, he is still a poet and he is young, a prodigy with jackpot prizes in his backpack, an outstanding disciple of Juan Carlos Mestre and owner of an unusual oratory, in which lyric, poise and commitment are mixed. His hair, ruffled as if by electrical influence. And, also, not least, he is nice.

Now Obrero is also a young television presenter. he drives space A country to read, in La 2, which travels around the Spanish geography getting to know its writers but, above all, exploring its literary scenes. One wonders, watching the program, what makes a city “literary.” That there are writers, bookstores, gatherings, presentations and all the paraphernalia of the “world”? That some noteworthy works take place in its streets? Or is it a precedent condition, which resides in history, in customs, in the people, in the way of conjuring up and imagining that literature favors? It’s not clear.

A country to read is presented as a literary journey, and can shed some light on this: the prominence of the city in each episode competes with that of the interviewees, because local booksellers, corners, landscapes or anonymous passers-by who recommend books also appear (as well as other writers or journalists: so many books are recommended in this program, everywhere, that at times the narrative disperses, and a certain reading anxiety arises). Reading clubs or readers in a Tenerife prison are also visited: the readers, the frequently forgotten base of all this literature racket.

The format follows the same pattern as A country to listen towith Ariel Rot, with the musicians; A country to laugh, with Goyo Jiménez, with the comedians; either flamenco paths, with Miguel Poveda, with other musicians, flamencos. With an impeccable bill, Obrero travels to Granada, Bilbao, Tenerife or Barcelona, ​​places where he walks with a soundtrack and slow motion (here the cities always look beautiful as models) and meets writers, some of those we could call “emerging”. and some of those that we could call “consecrated”. In Granada two poets: the ubiquitous Luis García Montero and Rosa Berber. In Barcelona, ​​Enrique Vila-Matas and Najat El Hachmi. Look at Agur and Aixa de la Cruz in Bilbao. Or Andrea Abreu and Juan Cruz in Tenerife. For now.

The good thing about talking about books is that everything fits in them, so talking about books is talking about anything (although in this program the interviews sometimes focus too much on the book situation or the latest release). Thus, during the visit to Tenerife, Abreu, author of the successful novel donkey belly (Barret) compares the toxicity of a volcano with that of literature and vindicates those trades that the writer has when writing is not enough: she has been a museum receptionist, a waitress, a hotel dancer, an underwear seller or a journalist. “For me, being a writer is not an absolute, I do not rule out, if it overwhelms me, going back to work as a sales clerk,” she says.

The writer Andrea Abreu talks with Mario Obrero in the episode dedicated to Tenerife.

In Barcelona, ​​Vila-Matas, who is definitely not a television personality, fantasizes about the possibilities of hotel rooms: “They allow you to have a different space, change your personality, be someone else: I am passionate about opening doors to see what I like.” wait”. He also says that in these times achieving immortality thanks to literature is impossible: “It is normal to think that everything will be forgotten.” And in Granada, García Montero talks about how the recent death of his partner, the novelist Almudena Grandes, made him aware of the vulnerability that unites us and also recalls how reading united the couple and made them negotiate light through its cycles of light. Disjoint dreams: “I had to learn to sleep while she had the light on to read, and she to continue sleeping when I turned it on at five in the morning to continue reading.” And Obrero takes the opportunity to quote the poem A houseby the Asturian Berta Piñán, demonstrating that there is a level.

The literary programs on TV, what a strange thing. In less postmodern times it was said that the taste for reading was at odds with the taste for the “idiot box”, as the device was called. However, there have been literary programs: the long-lived and neutral page twoon La 2 since 2007, or those made by Fernando Sánchez Dragó, a controversial writer, but who has probably made the best television about books in Spain, with spaces such as black on white in the 2nd the white nights, in Telemadrid. Also the world by monteraturned towards the esoteric, the one where Fernando Arrabal said about “millennialism is coming”. And the truth is that it has arrived. Without forgetting Kiko Matamoros, who in addition to being a character in Mediaset fantasies is, in social networksan unexpected and reliable literary prescriber.

