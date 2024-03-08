Fatima Atfa (Abu Dhabi)

The importance of reading and its benefits was the subject of the lecture presented by the novelist Maryam Al-Ghafli at the “Sea of ​​Culture” Foundation, beginning her talk by saying that the first word revealed in the Book of God was “Read,” so it was the twin of the Qur’anic miracle with the basis of intellectual construction: a pivotal transition from the culture of listening and audio narration to A more powerful, influential and knowledge-building stage, which is the reading and writing stage. She emphasized that we are a nation of “readers.” We must read.

She presented a definition of reading as a thinking process that includes decoding various symbols to reach the desired meaning, or it is a cognitive process through which the meanings of words are constructed and then the written text is understood.

The writer Al-Ghafli explained the most important benefits of reading in several points: enrichment and intellectual and cognitive advancement, contemplation and the ability to analyze events and approach the truth and what is right by reviewing the knowledge and experiences of the past, developing the faculty of awareness and distinguishing between theses and intellectual visions and rejecting fanaticism and extremism, acquiring the skills of protest, argumentation and reasoning, and strengthening Writing skill, the ability to criticize and analyze, which is a source of entertainment, reducing stress, increasing vocabulary, developing imagination, improving memory and self-development.

The talk dealt with effective reading strategies, including being aware of what we read, being aware of the content of the text, and having the ability to link previous knowledge with subsequent knowledge, all the way to asking questions about what we read, indicating that rapid, close reading requires knowledge of the subject of the text and the focus is on the most important ideas. In it, to develop the faculty of positive, constructive criticism.

She pointed out that reading strategies depend on the purpose we seek to achieve from reading, and that we choose the appropriate method that helps us achieve the desired purpose of our reading.

Given the importance of the question in education and acquiring knowledge, reading raises many questions for us, including: What is the author’s goal in his book and to whom is he addressing it? What is the content of the book and its main ideas? What is the main issue that it focuses on? Is his style simple and smooth or complex, narrative or analytical? And everything that comes to our mind while reading.

Novelist Maryam Al-Ghafli stressed the importance of reading at home and exchanging ideas between parents and children about their reading. She also advised that each one of us should have a book with him when he goes to the park or a café, and even when traveling.