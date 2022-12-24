For the 2nd consecutive week, the average price of a liter of gasoline sold at gas stations was below R$5. ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) in a survey released this Friday (23.Nov.2022).

The average value of gasoline dropped 0.2% this week (18-24.10) compared to the period from 11 to 17 December – it went from R$ 4.94 to 4.93. The maximum price was R$ 7.00.

DIESEL

The average price of diesel S10, most used in Brazil, with less sulfur content, retreated 0.9%, to R$ 6.42 against R$ 6.48 in the previous week. The average price of diesel went from R$ 6.36 to R$ 6.28 – a decrease of 1.2%. The highest value found this week was R$ 7.80.

HYDROUS ETHANOL

A liter of hydrous ethanol dropped from R$3.82 to R$3.81 – a decrease of 0.2%. This week, the highest value found by the agency was R$ 6.54.

LPG

LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), or cooking gas, fell 0.6%. The 13 kg canister of the input cost, on average, R$ 108.73 against R$ 109.43. According to the ANP survey, the maximum price found was R$ 150, the same value as the previous week.