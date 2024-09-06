In another episode of “The gaming community is getting really toxic”, a group of users of a forum called RPGHQ made public an Excel file in which it is possible to see a curation of video games that are not recommended because they have a supposed pro-LGBT agenda.

The Excel table is divided by video game, release year, developer, publisher, rating, and a review that is mostly an explanation of what makes the product pro-LGBT.

The curious thing is that in this list there are several titles that took the GOTY and that are played by a large number of users and among them is Baldur’s Gate 3 or the very same Elden Ring. What is the complaint?

Of Baldur’s Gate 3 They complain that it has non-binary gender selection options in the character creation menu and that they use body type instead of male or female, as well as optional gay romance… And they forget to mention the bear issue.

With Elden Ring complain that they use body type instead of biological sex during character creation. Even with Assassin’s Creed III They mention that there is forced diversification for the time in which the game is based.

On a topic where we are perhaps already going crazy, Red Dead Redemption II They say that it has messages that are pro-equality and diversity, and that it features characters with modern political thoughts.

Come on, they even mess with Bioshock Infiniteexcept that there the argument goes against Western society and that the Colombian characters are exaggeratedly racist.

The cherry on the cake is that Black Myth: Wukong has no woke content and they do recommend it.

Video games have always had political content

Video games are a medium that serves to entertain people and also where authors can express themselves through stories and game mechanics.

Titles like Bioshock question the way society is handled and could be considered “leftist” even though it is a work with very thoughtful details.

Another game like Final Fantasy VII is not only about stopping Sephiroth, but also about preventing the planet from ending up as it is, addressing a climate problem in which all the characters in the game are involved.

Come on, politics has never been alien to video games, especially those with a very high narrative content and it should not scare anyone that they continue like this.