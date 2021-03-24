The tourist flow, which practically disappeared during the pandemic, is being restored thanks to mass vaccinations. In particular, Russians vaccinated against coronavirus are allowed to enter a number of countries. Their list was compiled by the Izvestia newspaper.

So, according to the newspaper, most of all the inhabitants of Russia are interested in Greece, which is preparing to open the borders on May 14. To get to the territory of the state, you will need to provide a PCR test with a negative result, a certificate of the presence of antibodies or a certificate of vaccination. Another popular destination for Russians is Israel. They have been preparing to meet foreign tourists since July.

At the same time, entry to some countries is already open for Russian travelers. For example, you can come to Georgia subject to completing a full course of vaccination or providing two negative PCR tests: no more than 72 hours before arrival and upon arrival in the country. You can enter Montenegro if you have antibodies.

Turkey, Cuba and the Maldives accept Russian tourists when providing PCR tests, and Zanzibar does not have any documents at all. In addition, Russians can travel to Estonia to work or study, and Cyprus is preparing to open its borders on April 1.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of Montenegro, a popular beach country among Russian tourists, decided to simplify the rules of entry for travelers. Now foreigners arriving in a European country can take a PCR test for coronavirus 72 hours before arrival, and not 48 hours as before.