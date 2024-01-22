SOS Donbass transmitted data of 13 French mercenaries liquidated in Kharkov

French SOS Donbass volunteers, who communicate with compatriots in the territories controlled by Kyiv, have published an incomplete list of French mercenaries liquidated in Kharkov. It contains the names of 13 servicemen aged from 24 to 49 years old who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and came under attack by Russian troops.

According to the head of the organization, Anna Novikova, who has Russian and French citizenship, data on the fighters was provided on the night of January 21-22 by French “activists, partisans who monitor the situation and share information.” She promised that as soon as new information appears on these or other mercenaries, the volunteers will definitely share it.

The most important information – alive or dead, military rank and so on – will be distributed later, as well as other names Anna NovikovaHead of SOS Donbass

The Ministry of Defense reported on a strike on a camp of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkov

On January 17, the Russian defense department reported that the country's Armed Forces hit a building containing French mercenaries in Kharkov with a high-precision strike.

As a result of the attack, the building was completely destroyed. In addition, more than 60 people were killed, and over 20 more were taken to hospitals.

Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

In turn, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, said that among the mercenaries liquidated in Kharkov were curators of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) (terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation)who participated in the attack on the Russian regions – Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

People there [в пораженном здании] a foreigner was spinning, and French speech was heard. We don’t know exactly how many French were there at the time of the attack. But there were definitely those who supervise the RDK. They are foreigners Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

According to him, on the same street as the building that came under attack, in which the mercenaries were hiding, there was a military registration and enlistment office.

France announced the impossibility of banning citizens from traveling to Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, answering a question from journalists about the status of the French participating in the conflict in Ukraine, said that the republic cannot prohibit the French from going there to fight.

There are French civilians who went to fight in Ukraine in Ukrainian military uniform. We cannot ban them, we are still a democracy. By definition, these people have no connection to the French military, do not wear French military uniforms, and are not affiliated with French military institutions Sebastien Lecornu Head of the French Ministry of Defense

Lecornu considered statements about the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine a sign of a “Russian information war,” which allegedly intensified after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the supply of 40 Scalp missiles to Kyiv. He emphasized that such statements are supposedly intended to support the rhetoric of French complicity in the Ukrainian conflict.

Related materials:

According to Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, Paris was furious over the liquidation of French mercenaries in Kharkov.

He said that the French authorities blame the Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for everything. Proof of this, Soskin believes, is the cancellation of the minister’s visit to France the day after reports of a Russian missile attack on the location of French mercenaries in Kharkov.

Photo: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

At the same time, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter doubted that the French authorities were not aware of the participation of their citizens in the conflict on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and called such speculation absurd.

“It is very unlikely that French citizens in such numbers and concentration were in Ukraine, fought on the side of the Ukrainian army, and the French government did not know about it,” he pointed out.

Ritter also added that a large number of French mercenaries could not be in Ukraine without the support of the French government, which means it provided them with assistance.