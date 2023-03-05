Of Christine Brown

A very old and vaccinated lion tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 after starting coughing and having difficulty breathing. The genome of the animal and employees of the zoo identical

A lion from the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 after starting coughing and having difficulty breathing. The feline would have transmitted the infection to two zoo employees who took care of him. The viral samples from the animal and from the two guardians were in fact identical. Furthermore, contact tracing suggested that the two employees could not have contracted the virus in any other way.

Other studies have documented the fact that Sars-CoV-2 was transmitted from people to animals and vice versa. However, animal-to-human transmission is considered rare. The zoo lion was 20 years old, elderly and with severe kidney disease and a spinal problem, so much so that it was necessary feed it by hand. He had also been vaccinated against Covid in September and October 2021. In December of the same year he developed symptoms of Covid, with cough and difficulty breathing. The nasal swab confirmed that he had contracted Covid. On the same day the lion tested positive, nine employees – all vaccinated against Sars CoV-2 and who had entered the animal's enclosure in the ten days prior to the lion's onset of symptoms – were tested for the coronavirus. All tested negative. Within a week of the lion testing positive, three of the guardians tested positive for the coronavirus. All three took care of the animal: they fed it, gave it medicines and brushed its mane.

Whole genome sequencing of the virus isolated from the lion and two of the infected employees revealed that i viral samples were identical. The third employee’s sample was not considered adequate for sequencing. Employee contact tracing confirmed probable lion-to-human transmission, the researchers write in the work that has not yet been reviewed. Leslie Boyer, of the University of Arizona, involved in the study says: You have to be in close contact with these animals to get infected. People such as veterinarians, farmers, zookeepers who often work near the nose and mouth of these animals are more at risk of transmission. Felines, including large ones, have the same ACE-2 receptors as humans and this makes them particularly vulnerable and can become seriously ill or even die. The lion was euthanized just days after testing positive.