Tuesday, January 25, 2022
A lion returns home: Anchico is reinforcement of Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in Sports
Yulian Anchico

Yulián Anchico won eight titles with Santa Fe, including the Copa Suramericana.

Yulián Anchico won eight titles with Santa Fe, including the Copa Suramericana.

He is a player with a long history in the Cardinal team.

Santa Fe, one of the teams that has moved the most in the Colombian soccer transfer market, confirmed this Monday a reinforcement much loved by the fans, the player Yulian Anchico.

The Cardinal Club made the information official on its Twitter account, with a message from the footballer: “A pleasure to return home, see you at El Campín.”

Anchico played in Santa Fe between 2008 and 2010, then between 2011 and 2016. He won three leagues; two Super Leagues; a Suruga Bank, a Copa Sudamericana and a Copa Colombia.

The midfielder or winger is 37 years old and has just played for Jaguares. He was training with the team and his return finally materialized.

SPORTS

.
