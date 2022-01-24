A lion returns home: Anchico is reinforcement of Santa Fe

Santa Fe, one of the teams that has moved the most in the Colombian soccer transfer market, confirmed this Monday a reinforcement much loved by the fans, the player Yulian Anchico.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: these are the multiple injuries, after the accident)

The Cardinal Club made the information official on its Twitter account, with a message from the footballer: “A pleasure to return home, see you at El Campín.”

Anchico played in Santa Fe between 2008 and 2010, then between 2011 and 2016. He won three leagues; two Super Leagues; a Suruga Bank, a Copa Sudamericana and a Copa Colombia.

The midfielder or winger is 37 years old and has just played for Jaguares. He was training with the team and his return finally materialized.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the accident, step by step)

SPORTS