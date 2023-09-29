A lion in a Japanese zoo killed a guard who was trying to lure him with food into his cage, police told AFP on Friday.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old employee at Tohoku Safari Park, which is a zoo in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, was found unconscious and bleeding from his neck inside the lion’s cage, a local police spokesman said via Agence France-Presse.

Speaking to local media, park official Norichika Kumakobo said that the guard tried to lure the lion into his cage by offering him food, but he did not close the door that was supposed to separate him from the animal. He offered his condolences to the victim’s relatives.

He explained that the zoo will remain closed to take additional precautionary measures.