Leo Hephaestus gracefully strolled through Primorye Park and was caught on video

The model walk of a lion from Primorye was captured on video. The corresponding post appeared in Telegram-channel Amur Mash.

The footage shows a predator named Hephaestus strolling through the White Lion Park. He can be seen gracefully moving his paws towards the camera. Then he turns around and walks back.

“This is not Bella Hadid, this is the lion Hephaestus from Primorye and his model gait. Powerful paws, a luxurious mane, a proud look – everything is wonderful in this fashion show,” the channel’s authors captioned the video.

Earlier, employees of the Lazovsky Reserve, located in Primorye, noticed an unusual tiger. Then the specialists captured the predator with senatorial sideburns.