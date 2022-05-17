The historic Giallorossi number 10 had said: “Paulo is a top player and always takes the field with another head”. Now his ‘little heart’ at the Argentine’s greeting video turns on the suggestion

Ten with honors. Indeed with like, and just that – at all latitudes – to unleash the suggestions. Like the one that ignited the Roma fans after an excellent heart under Paulo Dybala’s farewell post at Juventus: that of the “10” par excellence in the capital, Francesco Totti.

The “two and two” in the tam tam of the Giallorossi people is the hope of an attempt to push the Argentine striker towards Rome, expiring his contract in Turin and now free to sign where he wants on a free transfer. As reported by the most attentive, it is not the first time that Totti has received likes for Dybala’s posts, but these days it is a moment to see something more than an elective affinity between two football geniuses. See also Bayern, a stop that hurts: will it be revolution?

Less than a week ago before the Italian Cup final between Juventus and Inter Totti, who was at the Olimpico as a spectator, spoke of Joya: “Dybala is a top player and always takes the field with another head”. Among the likes to Paulo’s greeting there is also that of Nicolò Zaniolo, in turn rumored of a possible trip on the Rome-Turin axis.

