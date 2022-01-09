The sound of an athlete on a sled approaching you at a speed of more than 120 kilometers per hour sounds like an approaching thunderstorm. You hear it from afar, it begins to thunder softly, the sound amplifies and rushes forward through the narrow ice channel into which it slides down, like an icy whitewater slide winding down the mountain. Slowly the sound swells to a roar, the sled’s curved blades rattle on the rock-hard ice like cart wheels on a steel roller coaster, then the athlete’s head, a sled, and a pair of feet flash—in that order— past.

Every few minutes, the silence along the Veltins Eis Arena in the German ski village of Winterberg is broken when one of the participants of the Skeleton World Cup races past. There will be no public this Friday, due to corona measures, only a few coaches and lost press are standing along the track. At the ‘kreisel’, a sharp curving curve in the circuit where many spectators usually gather to cheer on their favourites, someone from the Latvian team has plenty of room to photograph one skeleton racer after the other.

The low-hanging clouds and falling snow muffle the sound on the steep hill. You don’t hear of the winter sports enthusiasts descending a piste less than a hundred meters away – their brightly colored jackets and trousers stand out against the snow-covered trees.

The desolate conditions don’t seem to bother the best skeleton players in the world. In the start house at the top of the hill they focus on their task: push off, sprint, jump on the sled, belly down, head forward. What follows is 1,300 meters of ice and fourteen turns. They’ll be down in sixty seconds.

Racing for two minutes in a day

A skeleton race day consists of two minutes of racing, preferably less, because that means a good time over the two descents. It will be no different during the Olympic Games in Beijing, although four runs spread over two days should determine who gets the gold. “Actually,” says six-time world champion Martins Dukurs from Latvia, “you will soon have four minutes to show what you have worked for four years.”

In a sport where there is so little time to make a difference, it’s about tenths and hundredths of seconds. In the men’s race, the difference between the number 1 and number 20 at the World Cup race in Winterberg was just over a second, everyone was so close to each other. In the women’s race, the seven competitions this season were won by four different women, ten women have already finished on the podium.

“It’s a sport where the most consistent competitor wins,” says Craig Thompson. The Briton finished last season on the podium of a World Cup match in Innsbruck, but this season invariably ends up in the rear. The Games seem to pass him by. “Everyone seems to have gotten better this season, except me. Maybe it’s the setup of my sled, my take-off or the changing weather conditions. It’s a frustrating sport.”

Explosive power and finesse

It turns out, at the finish. There are more participants shaking their heads than smiling contentedly. What makes the sport so difficult, says Kristan Bromley, is that it consists of two disciplines. The Briton became world champion in 2008 and is currently the coach of the Dutch Kimberley Bos, the current leader in the women’s World Cup standings and one of the medal candidates in China. “You have to have a combination of the explosive power of a sprinter and the graceful finesse of a gymnast. First you have to turn on full, then you have to be able to relax completely.”

Most skeletoners therefore have strong legs and firm buttocks, from the muscles that are tightened at the start to generate as much speed as possible. The replays of the descents shown on the big screen at the finish show the same body parts as you sled in slow motion, fluttering back and forth like chunks of pudding. First explosiveness, then relaxation.

Bos, who did a lot of gymnastics in her youth and spent a long time in a bobsleigh before she started with skeleton, in her first years she had to rely mainly on her start. As she gained experience, her sledding became better and more consistent. “It is a technical sport, in which you do a lot of steering by feel. You have to develop that over the years,” she says.

In bobsledding, where Bos came from, the idea prevails that skeleton is easy: you lie down and you’ll come down. “I was wrong about that,” says Bos now. Steering is of great importance in the skeleton. This happens with the shoulders and knees, which the skeletoners use crosswise. If they want to go left, they push their left shoulder and right knee hard against the sled. At the same time, the rest of the body must remain as flat on the sled as possible to maintain aerodynamic advantage. “Two or three years ago you could see my navel in competition photos of me, that’s how far my shoulder came up that I didn’t steer with,” says Bos. “The trick is that you learn to move your body parts independently of each other.”

G-forces

Athletes must also be able to handle the G-forces exerted on the body, head and neck during turns. At high speeds, they can be up to five or six times their body weight – causing their heads to move up and down with every bump. “A descent feels like a bungee jump”, national coach Bromley describes the feeling. “Two one-minute descents can wear you out for the rest of the day.” Most skeleton riders don’t jump on their sleds more than three times a day, even during training – otherwise it becomes too taxing.

Italy’s Mattia Gaspari on Friday during the World Cup in Winterberg.

Photo Ina Fassbender/AFP



To keep her head up and look ahead during the descent – ​​the chin hangs just a few centimeters above the ice – Kimberley Bos does special neck exercises, with a weight on an elastic band that she ties around her head. It’s like what Formula 1 drivers do to resist the G-forces in their fast cars. Bos: “I saw Max Verstappen doing neck exercises on Netflix and I thought: I’ll do that too.”

The point of all that training is to keep the sled on the straights in the middle of the track to develop speed; whoever touches the sides loses momentum. In the bends the ideal line has to be found to build up speed and to prevent the sled from flying out of the channel at the top. And the sled must be returned in time to the center of the track at the end of the turn.

Bouncing over the finish line

In Winterberg you can see how difficult that is at the last corner. With so much speed, it turns out to be difficult to adjust in time. The sleds smack onto the ice of the last straight from the bend; many skeleton riders have a hard time not sliding off and bounce across the finish line.

The fact that the track then climbs steeply to slow down the sleds is not enough. The skeletoners have to jump off their sled, grab it and apply the emergency brake with their feet. Only then does the sled slow down and they come to a stop.

For the men, the results of the first descent in Winterberg will be deleted, because there would have been unequal conditions due to the snowfall. In the second run the Let Dukurs is fastest, with one hundredth he is ahead of the German Axel Jungk. Afterwards, Dukurs is satisfied: “This is a precision sport, every detail has to be right.”

When the women descend for the first time in the afternoon, Bos sets the fastest time with almost half a second ahead of the number two, a huge gap. As it starts to get dark and the snow begins to fall, Bos only has to descend quietly in the second turn and make no mistakes. However, the difference is declining. In the end, the Dutch rider is left with 0.24 seconds on the number two, the German Jacqueline Lölling.

“I wanted too much,” she says afterwards, with a Dutch flag around her neck and a glass trophy in her hands. “While: if you want to go fast, you have to lie on your sled as relaxed as possible.” For Bos, the win of the World Cup classification, a historic achievement, is almost within. An eighth place in the final race, next weekend in Sankt Moritz in Austria, is sufficient. But for Bos, the focus is already on the Winter Games. The big goal in China: four constant descents.