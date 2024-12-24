Tuesday, December 24, 2024
A Light in the Dark: Memoir of Carl Sagan

December 24, 2024
Many of us who are already over 50 years old will undoubtedly treasure, among the most pleasant memories of our childhood, adolescence or youth, that prodigious series of scientific dissemination that was titled Cosmosand not a few of us will keep the luxurious book edition of the television program at home. It was presented and its main scriptwriter was also the astronomer and astrophysicist Carl Sagan, who, if he were alive today, would have turned 90 this past November.

The full name of the series was Cosmos: a personal journey and, despite the fact that only thirteen episodes were broadcast, it deservedly became one of the most famous popular documentaries in history, if not the most famous. In the introduction to the book, Carl Sagan himself spoke of about 140 million television viewers around the world. In 2014, another thirteen episodes of a continuation titled Cosmos: a space-time odysseypresented by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and produced, among others, by writer Ann Druyan, Sagan’s widow who had also been a screenwriter for the original series.

