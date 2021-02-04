‘A light in the dark’ It begins as it ends, with the young Marta Borrell speaking at the UN, at the organization’s headquarters in New York, to expose the failures of education in Africa. The presentation made in 2017 by this young activist, who is now 17 years old, went around the world. His interest in the education system in the forgotten continent arose with a final year trip to Morocco, when he was 14. There they visited some schools and his soul fell to his feet due to the precariousness in which the classrooms were, the lack of means available to teachers and students and constant repetition of concepts. His parents, José María and Sara Fijo, suggested that he take a trip to Mozambique in the summer to delve into everything that had so impacted him. From that trip and from interviews with personalities who dedicate their lives to improving education, the presentation to the UN emerged.

More information

Now a documentary that collects the journey of the adolescent before presenting her conclusions. Written and directed by his father, Jose Maria Borrell, ‘A light in the dark’ is divided into two parts: the first is related to the experiences that Marta, who gives voice and thought to all the material, has in Mozambique. It is, without a doubt, the most interesting and enlightening part of the footage. As if it were one more, the spectator sneaks into the classes with Marta. There the student understands why education in Africa is so far behind: 12 and 17-year-olds coexist in classrooms, the kids are a number, they don’t have names; Nor can they put much of what they learn into practice – “from the age of 12, for many it is more effective to go fishing or pick fruit,” Marta goes on to say – because their subjects are far removed from their day to day life. On the other hand, learning consists, on many occasions, of repeating things until exhaustion, without analysis or order: it is surprising to attend a class on electrical circuits in which 17-year-olds repeat over and over the same word as If they were learning a prayer Added to this harsh reality is the sexual harassment to which many girls and adolescents are subjected. Some are blackmailed into failing to pass the grade if they do not have sex with the teachers. Others get pregnant.

Their testimonies are, without a doubt, the most breathtaking moments of a documentary with a simple, but well-executed tone, which does not disdain the beauty of sub-Saharan Africa, but which gets a bit lost in its second part, when Marta interviews world personalities of education with the aim of finding solutions. The piece is paraded by, among others, Federico Mayor Zaragoza, former president of UNESCO and president of the Culture of Peace Foundation, Jaime Saavedra, director of the Department of Education of the World Bank, Bayo Olotu, director of the Chrome & Android Programs at Google and Ndaba Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela. In this part all kinds of ideas and perspectives are contributed – perhaps hence the fact that the narrative seems less structured – but it also becomes self-critical about the condescension with which much of the world has treated the continent. The clearest? Perhaps that “almsgiving is not sustainable,” as Marta points out to the UN. An interesting reflection that allows us to look with hope to the future of education in Africa.