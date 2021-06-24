In the Verkhnetoemsky district of the Arkhangelsk region, a light-engine aircraft stopped communicating, reports “Interfax“With reference to the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The aircraft carried out air patrols to monitor the fire situation in the forests at the request of the United Forest Fire Center, at about 20:30 communication with it was lost.

The last time the ship’s captain contacted the ground at 18:45 Moscow time. At 21:05, a group of rescuers set out in search of an Mi-8 helicopter. According to preliminary information, there are two people on board. The situation is under the control of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Earlier, the light aircraft AN-2 was forced to land on a field in the Chelyabinsk region. The emergency landing of the aircraft was caused by a technical malfunction of the engine. There were eight people on board – a captain, a pilot, a mechanic, a doctor, and four parachutists. No harm done.