In the Kaliningrad region, a light aircraft landed on the water near a gardening association

In the Kaliningrad region, a light aircraft made an emergency landing and landed on water. This was reported by the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia in Telegram-channel.

The aircraft made an emergency landing near the Mechta SNT in the Kaliningrad region. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

“The investigator organized a set of verification activities aimed at establishing all the circumstances, causes and conditions of what happened,” the Investigative Committee reported.

As specified TASS According to the supervisory authority, there were two people on board the plane – neither of them was injured.

Earlier, a seaplane fell into Lake Imandra in the Murmansk region. Experts found the seaplane pilot in the water without signs of life. The plane, as it turned out, carried out an unauthorized flight in violation of flight rules and preparation for them.