Isco has already had several months without activity. In the month of December, the Spanish player and Sevilla ended their relationship after the departure of Lopetegui and the arrival of Sampaoli. From that moment until today the Iberian has not touched a ball in professional football. In the winter market, the former Real Madrid sought to close his arrival at the Bundesliga revelation team, Unión Berlin, but on the last day at the time of signing something happened that made everything collapse.
It is clear that the man trained within Málaga will seek to resume his career this summer as soon as the market opens, and it is known that several teams in the world are considering putting an offer on the table for someone who was a star at the time. In Mexico, within the MX League, several teams have considered betting on a “bomb” signing of the size that Francisco Alarcón could be and one of his four followers is very clear that they will put an offer on his table.
The club in question is Cruz Azul, for a long time those from the country’s capital have wanted to close a stellar signing for the squad. They already tried it with Luis Suárez, Cavani and Falcao without success, and now the sky-blue team would be determined to try to convince the man from Malaga to join their project. Although the exact figures to offer are unknown, it is known that the best salary of the squad has to be tempted by Alarcón.
