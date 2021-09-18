Dogs starring in movies always intrigue us with their incredible stories. Not only those told by the script that they follow as experienced actors. But also those of their personal lives. As the life-threatening puppy welcomed by Superboy: he will be his support worker in the movie saga, but do we know where the dog that plays him comes from?

Pepsi is a white puppy who was found abandoned in the snow at the age of 5 months. When they rescued him, they quickly took him to the warmth of the local shelter near Leavenworth, Kansas. But there was no room for him, there were too many strays looking for a home.

Pepsi was in danger of being asleep forever. He was too young for his life to be cut short like that, but luckily someone came along and saved his life. That someone was called Melissa Millett and is a dog trainer.

When rescuers found Pepsi near a snow-covered woodpile in Kansas, the dog’s living conditions were terrifying. She was positive for heartworm and for her the chances of survival were slim.

This was because the shelters were full. Then Millett saw Pepsi and fell in love with her. And he decided he was the perfect dog for the role of Krypto, the Superboy dog, in HBO Max Titans series.

A life-threatening puppy for Superboy, in the famous TV series

The woman said the dog looked a lot like the cartoon character. Even the photo wearing a collar of the Kansas City Chiefs shared by the refuge gave the idea of ​​this profound similarity.

No one had ever trained Pepsi before, but it wasn’t hard to turn her into the star that so many know and love, because she is an absolutely perfect helper for a superhero like Superboy. Did you know her story?

