Pedro Pérez, on the left, and Jaime Aparicio, founders of Guruit.

More than one million foreign students arrived in Spain in the 2018-2019 academic year, according to data from the Institute of Foreign Trade (Icex). A figure that suffered from the health crisis, but shows signs of recovery. Pedro Pérez-Bedmar and Jaime Aparicio, founders of Guruit with several years of experience in advising national and international students, saw this type of migration as a business route. “When I was studying in the United States, I saw the difficulties there were to find accommodation, to validate a degree … I realized that the problems of nomadic students were always the same, so when I returned to Spain I decided to set up a community of students to help them on these issues, ”says Pérez-Bedmar.

A first step that paved the way for launching in February 2020 a marketplace of academic tourism in which to offer services ranging from processing a bank account, insurance, telephone lines or finding accommodation to leisure plans. A month later the pandemic hit them. “The students who were there left and those who should have come did not,” emphasizes Pérez-Bedmar. Despite everything, they went ahead and dedicated their time to doing field research, “it was a hymn to faith,” he adds.

With the return of some foreign students in September 2020, they started up again and resumed contacts with American universities, such as Boston and St. Louis, among others, and with Spanish universities such as Francisco de Vitoria, CEU or the King Juan Carlos. “At the moment, 99% of the institutions with which we have agreements here are private. We are on the way to do it with the public ones, but it is more difficult, ”says Pérez-Bedmar.

Until now, its main “clients” are Latin Americans, North Americans and Europeans (Erasmus) who come mainly from Italy and Germany. And they offer their services in four cities: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville, but their plans include reaching 16, with Malaga, Granada, Alicante, Salamanca or Bilbao among their priorities.

Guruit’s five employees show results above expectations. With more than 120,000 euros invested, this year they have had more than 17,000 downloads, “all organic,” says the co-founder, “although our expectations were around 8,000.” Its turnover is around 400,000 euros between July 2020 and 2021, with no benefits at the moment, “since mobile applications do not stop asking for money,” he smiles. A box that comes through a business model that is based on charging between 4% and 5% to users for each purchase and between 6% and 10% to suppliers for each sale.

Now they are immersed in a financing round for which they are in contact, among others, with business angel from the IESE business school. “Our goal is to get around 500,000 euros,” he says. “We will invest it in digital marketing, human resources, technology and in the search for clients in the American continent.”