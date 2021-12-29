This little dog had never known the meaning of the word love, but one day her sad fate suddenly changed

If you just try to imagine what it means not to know the warmth of a hug, the sweetness of a kiss and the warmth of a caress, we are sure that you will shiver. This is just what the little dog protagonist of this story. She lived alone on the street, struggling every day to survive, not knowing at all how to interact with other dogs or with people.

She had never had no one to care for her, to feed him or to caress her. For her, the world was just a hostile place where survival was just a matter of instinct.

But life is much more. Life must be so much more, especially for a helpless and sweet little creature like her.

Fortunately, the destiny of this puppy has started to take one different fold when a passer-by noticed her and immediately called the volunteers of an association.

Tony Oliver of Contra Costa Animal Services reached the indicated place in a few minutes and was immediately able to notice two things. The terrible physical conditions in which the dog and the terror hovering in his eyes. As soon as he tried to get close, she became hostile. However, she was too weak to run away, so the volunteer managed to pick her up and load her into the car to take her to the shelter.

The new life of the dog

After weeks in which all the staff of the shelter took care of the puppy, fed and pampered her well, his eyes lit up for the first time. Now she was no longer afraid of people and it was she who was looking for volunteers for a caress or a kiss.

After her health conditions also improved, volunteers put her in the list of adoptions and it wasn’t long before someone special fell in love with her.

A woman named Kate Thompson went to visit the shelter with her son of only 2 years. When the baby arrived in front of the dog’s playpen, she started wagging her tail like she had never done before.

That was just the beginning of a story of friendship and love that we all hope will last as long as possible.