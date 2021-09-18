Well to well, I think I will never be able to explain the reason for my fondness for finding new musical forms, I don’t know. With my father I listened to rancheras and trios; I remember with nostalgia that, on the road from Lerdo to San Pedro, Eydie Gormé played boleros with “Los Panchos” on the truck’s stereo, with that peculiar gabacho accent.

My mother liked the music that Lupita Palomera sang. His interpretation of “Uncertainty” resounds in my head, coming out of the speakers of that great “console”.

Despite my young age, it seemed like an extremely complicated story. I think that since then I have been collecting singular phrases (“bullies”, my students say) …

“Uncertainty is the pain of the soul, Uncertainty is the pain of loving.”

Perhaps my greatest musical influence in adolescence, when rock, disco and cumbias reigned, was one of my older brothers, Oscar, who listened to Latin American folk music and classical music. Thanks to him, I got to know Latin American music with “los Folkloristas”, Oscar Chávez, Silvio Rodríguez and Pablo Milanés; and of course, also classical composers from Mozart to Stravinsky.

I think about this and see my brother lying on one of the beds in our bedroom in the Lerdo family home, playing Choros 1 by Heitor Villa-Lobos, which I loved to listen to.

While still young, I had a “Big Band” stage and learned about the music of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw and Louis Armstrong, which led me to know old and contemporary Jazz and to adore the great voices of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, among others.

Already a professional he gave me to the world of opera, I followed him with Bossa Nova and then he gave me to cante hondo and I appreciated flamenco. Then I fell in love with Tango, from Gardel to Piazzola; I was captivated by the lunfardo, the bandoneon and especially the increase in my list of singular phrases.

I cannot deny it, among my close circles my musical tastes were always considered “strange”; Well, my taste is too eclectic.

To date, my students make fun of my “playlist”, because I was able to play “Thunderstruck” with AC-DC and continue with Schubert’s “Ave María”, then burst a cumbia by Tropicalísimo Apache to continue with flamenco with Camarón de la Island and enjoy “La mesa del Rincón” of the Tigres del Norte.

Thanks to this great musical menu to taste, my soul is filled with those harmonies and I have been able to survive the terrible current musical times.

I just don’t like “altered music” and reggaeton because they are rude and lack of ideas; I don’t like rondallas either because they play in the same musical style, pieces that have already been successful.

Thus, I continue to enjoy and rediscover that enormous legacy of voices and sounds that through the genius of composers, musicians and performers make our lives more bearable.

