they tell him the Owner of Lurigancho and his legend flies over one of the most fearsome prisons in Latin America. His nickname arouses the envy of the most seasoned criminals, who would like such a letter of introduction in the underworld. But Juana Lazo Díaz has never been able to snatch a cell phone or a purse, nor has she ever put a gun to anyone’s head. She has not covered her face with a ski mask or threatened any individual’s neck with a sharp knife. She couldn’t even commit the venial sin of eating grapes or bagels at the supermarket. What is foreign is not yours.

The Owner of Lurigancho is a 74-year-old woman who walks with a cane, holding onto her waist. She bears no tattoos and her skin has not been scarred by a bullet or machete blade. Her look is not intimidating and her attitude does not cause one to reach into her pockets. She produces rather tenderness and the desire to hug her as if she were the grandmother of her family. The nickname she boasts is a trick of fate. An irony that counts with grace, even if it is the great tragedy of her life.

Juana Lazo Díaz has lived since 1966 in a huge 250-square-meter house on top of a hill east of Lima. Her father occupied it with her family when during those years he matured the idea of ​​building a penitentiary establishment in a semi-desert area to give other prisons in the capital a breather. Before, they had lived in the mythical CEPA (Colonia Penal Agrícola) prison in the jungle of Ucayali, and it presented itself as an unbeatable opportunity to be the head of maintenance of the new prison. Especially if she had a large house next door available, which had been built by former landowners to monitor the area.

In that house whose windows are now lined with plastic and in the distance a fallen awning that sways due to the force of the wind can be seen, the film by Juana Lazo has passed. There she grew up with her parents and her eight siblings, learned to cope with the epilepsy that has accompanied her all her life, finished school, went to university, gave birth to two children, stooped, developed varicose veins, and a few years ago they made her a great-grandmother. Endless parties were organised, of course, with a pachamanca —a typical meal from the Andes that consists of cooking meat underground with preheated stones— as the main attraction.

Juana Lazo Díaz waits outside the Lurigancho prison, to be able to enter her house that is located inside the prison, Peru, on April 27, 2023. Angela Ponce

But the partying and the meetings ended in 1996. Then, the overcrowding in the Lurigancho prison became unmanageable and fitting out more pavilions was an emergency. It could not be otherwise: it was designed for 2,500 inmates and ended up exceeding 10,000. It currently registers 9,053. To gain more ground, the National Penitentiary Institute ordered to expand the perimeter. To their disbelief, the house of Juana’s family was included within the extension and they enmeshed its outline. She often says that it was revenge by the Republican Guard —the police division that was in charge of guarding the prisons— for having witnessed the murder of a nun and eight inmates in a riot in 1983. From then on, she Already 27 years old, Juana Lazo’s drama became an eccentricity: she lives inside a prison without being an inmate. Like some, she is imprisoned without having committed any crime, but her case, if she likes it, is the hyperbole of injustice.

“I was left alone. Everyone left. My brothers, my children. They did not want to fight. But I always told them: ‘If my father won this house with a clean forehead, why am I going to abandon it?’”, says the old woman sitting in one of the food stalls in front of the prison. It’s Thursday afternoon and today is visiting day. There is movement: generally women. Mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, couples or simply loved ones who enter with packages of cookies, chocolates, soft drinks, shampoo, soaps and toilet paper. The review behind the gate is comprehensive. But not for Juana Lazo, who has a special permit ordered by the prison director to go in and out as many times as she wants at any time.

The inconvenience arises if she also wants to receive a visit. Various buts get in the way, the visitor must request it in writing and access is rarely given. That’s why Juana doesn’t receive anyone. Not even on her birthday. “I was born on Valentine’s Day. That’s why I know what love is, although I don’t want any love with me, ”she says with a mischievous smile that furrows her face even more. Indeed, Juana Lazo was born on February 14, but the date has not been kind to her: she was left a widow in the fateful 1996, although she had already separated from her several years ago.

In addition to loneliness, his other ordeal is going up and down the hill where his house is every day. If the garage door is closed, you will have to do it through the main entrance and it will take an average of 25 minutes. It has fallen many times on the ground. That’s why he doesn’t shop either. In fact, he no longer has a refrigerator. She has breakfast and lunch at her friend Telma’s place, a woman in her forties who treats her as if she were her mother. She pays him at the end of the month, with hers, her only two sustenances: her husband’s pension and the tuna bread that she sells three times a week.

View of Juana Lazo’s house, it is located inside the largest prison in Peru. Angela Ponce

In all this time, the National Penitentiary Institute has filed two eviction processes that have not been carried out. For a few months, a lawyer named Rolando Barrios claims to assist her ad honorem. The detail is that Juana Lazo does not have a property title. She inherited it by a mechanism called transfer of possession. And INPE claims to be the owner of the property. “The lady only asks for a place to live her last years comfortably. If the State cannot provide it in material goods, it is fair that she receive civil compensation for the mistreatment she has suffered just for being a neighbor of the Lurigancho prison. She has a claim of 300,000 soles (80,000 dollars)”, explains Barrios.

The Dueña de Lurigancho, who carries documents, newspaper clippings where her story is told, and photos of her past life in her bags, is above all a smiling lady who recite jokes from memory. “With (Fernando) Belaunde, Peru is sinking; with (Juan) Velasco, Peru was disgusting; with the ‘Chino’ (Fujimori) he was pig and with (Alejandro) Toledo everyone sticks their finger, ”she says about the former presidents. As for man and woman, he is encouraged to philosophize: “God made the world and rested. Then he made the woman and since then neither God nor man nor the world has rested. She laughs and immediately afterwards, she turns on an old second-hand radio and Creole music plays that lightens the atmosphere. He still has many hours to go to jail. She will do it when the sun goes down, like every day. Meanwhile, the Owner of Lurigancho has an urgent request: a soda, please.

View of the prison in Lurigancho, Peru on April 27, 2023. Angela Ponce

