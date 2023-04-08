As a child, journalist Pauline Dakine knew that her family was ‘unusual’. The family moved from one Canadian city to another without telling anyone where or why. For their safety, her mother kept saying, but what threat there was, and from whom, Pauline never became clear. But then, when she’s 23 years old, Mother Ruth asks to meet at a gas station near their most recent hometown, and makes a statement so mysterious it takes Pauline another 20 years to understand. In this podcast, she reflects with her brother and others involved on a life full of secrets and her struggle with the truth.

Run, Hide, Repeat Mystery CBC. 5 episodes of 45 minutes.