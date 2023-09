Sunday, September 10, 2023, 00:11







comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Go down in line, one by one, unarmed. “I’ll go down last.” Oscar Soto, Salvador Allende’s cardiologist, tells in a book about September 11, 1973 how the constitutional president of Chile ‘authorized’ the hundred faithful who remained with him on…

This content is exclusive for subscribers