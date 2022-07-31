from Danilo di Diodoro

In the syndrome, euphoria and depression alternate. Therapies help control it, but those who are most exposed can reduce the risk by changing their habits

Everyone experiences mood swings, more cheerful on some days, darker on others, but for some people these variations are so wide that they become a true psychic disorder, the so-called Bipolar Disorder. characterized by periods of excitement (manic phase) and periods of depression (depressive phase). There are two types: type 1, in which manic (or hypomanic, ie moderate arousal) phases alternate with depressive phases; type 2, in which hypomanic and depressive phases alternate without actual manic phases occurring. Recent studies carried out with functional magnetic resonance have shown alterations in the structure and functions of the brain of those who suffer from it. In particular, there was a reduction in the normal connections between the prefrontal area of ​​the cerebral cortex and deep structures of the limbic system, such as the amygdala.

Family predisposition to get sick The prefrontal area keeps the emotions and impulses processed by the limbic system under control, so that when this control does not work, the typical mood swings would be generated. This reduction in connections is perhaps the consequence of an error in the development of the brain, in particular of the so-called neuronal migration, which leads the neurons to place themselves exactly where they need to be. But that’s not all. Years of research have allowed us to understand the complex relationship between biological, personological and environmental factors that contribute to the onset and progression of the disorder – explains Claudio Mencacci, director of the Neuroscience Department of the Fatebenefratelli-Sacco hospitals in Milan -. As regards the biological ones, it has been observed how this disorder has a family pattern, recurring over the generations in the same family, even if the disease is not inherited, but a predisposition to get sick that requires environmental “activation factors” or psychological. So having a parent with this disorder doesn’t necessarily mean developing it. Exposure to substances of abuse, bad lifestyle habits, especially with regard to sleep, contribute significantly to the development and progression of the disease. See also Health - Bipolar disorder: understanding the disease to break the stigma

A continuous interruption in the life path People with bipolar disorder do not have an easy time, as episodes of mania or depression tend to recur. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders by Michael Gitlin and David Miklowitz of the Department of Psychiatry of the Geffen School of Medicine at Ucla in Los Angeles, despite the use of mood stabilizing drugs, after 4 years from an episode the risk of having another is about 50%, and at 5 years up to 60-80%. Bipolar disorder interferes with life – resumes Mencacci -. Often early onset, even in adolescence. If not treated, the alternation of depressive and manic phases produces a continuous interruption in the life path, preventing the achievement of training, work and relational goals. Studies, careers and emotional relationships are interrupted. The individual alternates periods of euphoria and hyper-planning with phases of loneliness and despair. If the first condition strains the system of affections and relationships for uninhibited, risky or aggressive behaviors, the second often presents feelings of guilt, ruin and a high suicidal risk. Among all the psychic pathologies, the one that is associated with the highest probability of suicide. Sleep becomes a guiding element in the cure. Markedly reduced in the phases preceding the euphoria with a subjective feeling of well-being, altered and unsatisfactory in the depressive phases. See also Sma, in Italy the first drug for home therapy

Therapies to stabilize the mood The treatment of bipolar disorder, especially the manic phases, made difficult by the poor cooperation of those who suffer from it and the risk of non-compliance with prescriptions. It is based on the use of drugs, but also of some forms of psychotherapy, such as psychoeducational therapy, especially in the maintenance phase, when trying to avoid a relapse. Medicines aim at stabilizing mood and improving the sleep cycle, while interventions on lifestyle and educational type aim to allow patients and family members to recognize early signs of an upcoming manic or depressive relapse – concludes Mencacci – . The goal is to stabilize the mood, which is fundamental for the resumption of a projected existence. The treatment of choice is still based on lithium salts, although second generation antipsychotics, more effective than lithium in certain forms, have been available for some years. Some of these molecules have superior safety and tolerability. When the risk of suicide is present, lithium remains for the only molecule of proven efficacy. See also Children's cancers, the many benefits of sport (even for those with only one kidney)

The long life of lithium Used since the mid-nineteenth century as a sleeping pill and anticonvulsant and for states of general nervousness, from 1871 lithium, thanks to William Hammond, professor of Diseases of the Mind and Nervous System at Bellevue Hospital Medical College in New York, began to be used for the treatment of manic states. Around the same time the Danish psychiatrist Frederik Lange tried to use it for the prophylaxis of depression, but then in the first half of the 20th century lithium was forgotten. The recent use for the treatment of mania dates back to 1949, so it is now almost seventy years that in the breach. It was approved by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970, and has since been prescribed to thousands and thousands of people with bipolar disorder. However, in recent years, other drug treatments have become available, such as valproate and carbamazepine.