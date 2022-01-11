DARIUS MINOR Correspondent. Rome Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 18:03



Whoever listened to David Sassoli had the impression of being in front of the journalist who presented the news on television and who never ceased to be the president of the European Parliament, who died at dawn on Tuesday due to a dysfunction of the immune system. Even in the last video he published on his profile on social networks on December 23, three days before being hospitalized for health complications that ended up causing his death at age 65, his gestures and tone of voice were the same. from the presenter of the Rai news program, Italian public television, a position of enormous media visibility that he left when he was elected for the first time as a member of the European Parliament in 2009 in the ranks of the progressive Democratic Party.

Twice more he would obtain a seat in the Strasbourg hemicycle until, in July 2019, he became president of the European Parliament as a result of the agreement reached by the Heads of State and Government of the Twenty-seven to distribute the high positions of the new political cycle that began after the European elections in May of that year. Sassoli did not disappoint in his inauguration speech, when he affirmed that the European Union “is not an incident in history” and encouraged to regain the momentum of the founding fathers. The Florentine journalist and politician also advocated starting a common project “capable of combining peace, democracy, rights, development and equality.” These are issues that did not cease to be present until his last public message, on December 23, when he stressed that “the duty of European institutions is to protect the weakest” and invited to take advantage of the European recovery plan after the pandemic to “abandon indifference” towards those who suffer.

Having made the defense of human rights one of the great concerns of his mandate explains the myriad of reactions that caused his death. In addition to the expected condolences from politicians and leaders of various ideologies, both from Italy and from other European countries, the words dedicated to him by Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian student at the University of Bologna whose arrest in his country in February 2020 for political reasons stand out. He mobilized Italian public opinion, thus facilitating his release from prison last December. “He followed my case for two years with real passion and interest. He never missed the opportunity to speak about me and to ask for the immediate release not only of me, but of all prisoners of conscience, “commented the Egyptian researcher.

Raised in the ranks of the scout movement and Catholic associations, like so many other Italian leaders, Sassoli left two children and a wife, Alessandra Vittorini, an architect and expert in heritage conservation. It was Sassoli himself, a journalist to the end, who broke the news last November of his health problems, to which he had become accustomed after overcoming leukemia in the past. He reported in a video that he had suffered from “ugly pneumonia” caused by a Legionella infection. Although it seemed that he had managed to overcome, his situation worsened at Christmas, which led to his admission to a hospital in Aviano, in the Friuli region, in the northeast of the country, where he died at 1.15 this morning.