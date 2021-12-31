He left this summer, on the very day when the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan and fulfilled its umpteenth, secular, counter-current prophecy. Because Gino Strada was never a man for epigraphs, medals, edifying thoughts.

Nobody knew about his illness, his wife Teresa had disappeared before him, his daughter Cecilia was in a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean. Strada has remained faithful to the end of his gruff mask, he did not want sanctification in death, especially from those who until the day before labeled him as an “extremist”, or “friend of the terrorists”. Gino Strada, born in 1948, from Sesto San Giovanni, on the border of Milan, what was called “the Stalingrad of Italy”.

Strada was never an ecumenical character, a feel-good saint, a showcase “pacifist”. He was leader, polemicist, fighter, modern Savonarola, one who loved to get his hands dirty. It is enough to read the very intense lines on war triage in his beautiful “Green Parrots” (his first best seller) to understand that for Gino, his entire personal history – from the movements to Emergency – was marked by a constant: staying on one side . Not wanting to please everyone, he was capable of solitary choices, even when it meant “deciding who lives and who dies”. Being a war surgeon for him meant “Being on the side of those who pay the price of wars under bombs, and have no voice” …

