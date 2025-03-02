A life act

As is well known, all Andalusians carry rings in their ears. Blasco Ibáñez readers will know where that statement comes from; At least, if they also know the author who told the anecdote back in 1934, in Blasco Ibáñez and the cinematograph (The nationfrom Argentina): Corpus Barga, who has already been talked briefly in this column. One night, “the great lords of the industry” of the cinema asked him if he was “satisfied” with the films they made with his novels, and the Valencian writer replied that yes, that they were very good, but that he did not understand what came to “put the Andalusians pending.” Without taking into account considerations, Hollywood was and is a stretotype assembly chain and, it seems, the protest evening only served so that, from that moment, they would throw “the lobe” every time they crossed with him and “put more pending” yet. However, Blasco Ibáñez had nothing against the clichés, which he used with premeditation; He had it against “the angry anachronisms,” as he had declared in an interview published in The impartial (1916) where he made clear his intention to carry Blood and sand to the cinema to put in it «that pomp of the monarchy, of the dukes, of the runs and the processions». Logically, the monarchical press reacted bad The monsterAntonio Hoyos and Vinent, who recriminated him to have allowed an “arbitrary and ugly” adaptation of his work (ABC1928). Of course, and as already said, the famous decadentist referred to the Fred Niblo film, not the first, which had been shot in Spain because Blasco Ibáñez rejected several offers of “businessmen from the United States, England, France and Russia”; and precisely rejected them to avoid a “Spanish” with “Majas de Batignoles and Toreres de Chicago.”

When Hollywood discovered his novels, there were already three on the big screen: Between orangeby Alberto Marro; The barracaby José María Codina (with the title of THE HUERTA fool) and, indeed, Blood and sand. It was not very common for a writer to put behind a camera and direct his own text, but that was what Blasco Ibáñez did, advancing as director Jacinto Benavente (The interests created) and opening a path that might have followed if I had more luck with its producer, Prometheus Films, under the Prometheus Editorial Society. Unfortunately, the budget problems and some family setbacks led him to temporarily abandon his passion for cinema, in which he had discovered an expressive form of enormous possibilities and, above all, a great potential business. Blasco Ibáñez, a multifaceted man, adventurous and determined to live (“The day you write your memoirs, will have written the most interesting of your novels,” Anatole France had told him), he did not believe that the narrows were good for anyone, artists included; In that sense, he shared the opinion that Benavente had expressed in THE PEOPLE THEATER (1909), ironizing about the “four poets that are emboked in winter with the lyre” to convince the world that “the need is the mother of genius and misery, her greatest acid.” If he had lived more time, the enthusiastic and generalized opinion on the artistic scope of the “seventh art” that issued in the prologue to The Paradise of Women (1922); After all, the text – thought as a support and almost script of a film that was not made – also added a comment on the circumstances in which it would “abominate” it; But, in any case, I would not have come to see the pasticty machine and special effects that Billy Wilder and company fed up and, in any case, the facts showed that, being Hollywood in between, it was obvious and indisputably more profitable than literature.

Like so many times, chance had something to do. In a letter published by the Editorial Magazine Cosmopolis In November 1919, he confessed what happened: the translator and writer Charlotte Brewsten Jordan – who had traveled to Spain after losing his daughter and divorcing her husband – bought her for a thousand dollars “the right to translate The four Apocalypse riders And, shortly after, to the astonishment of Blasco Ibáñez, he found a “huge, brutal, overwhelming success, as is always there” and was receiving forty times more for the paper edition in the United States; A fortune for the time, which would be ridiculous against the 170,000 entrance that Hollywood offered to take it to the cinema. But the author who had achieved what so many authors dream and none achieves, the “man of action” – Barga spoke again – who hired airplanes from his pocket to release republican pasquines on the Spanish capitals and did not disgust him to end in jail for his ideas, remained the teenager who escaped from Valencia to go to the capital and worked as a love of the novelist from the novelist. Fernández and González, the King of the Folletín, son of an irrigation captain and author of more than 200 works. At night, while his boss slept, he wrote; And if he did not write, he emulated the young man and not so young Galdós, losing himself in the city and soaking up what would lead him to a perhaps less known work than The black spider, Reeds and mud either Rice and tartana And, nevertheless, fundamental to understand your spirit: The horde (1905). Blasco Ibáñez was not a revolutionary, nor a bohemian like Pedro Luis de Gálvez, Pedro Barrantes and Alejandro Sawa, who is fulfilled on March 3 the anniversary of his death; But until in 1905, being a Republican deputy in Congress and having replaced his old knife of Segovia Street with a house in the Castilian, he was still close to “the Tetuán traperos”, the “workers of four roads and vallecas”, “the beggars and lazy people of the rocks and the insults” and “the gypsies of the Cambroneras” little jewel of “the beauty, attractiveness and monstrosity of Madrid.”

Who does not know his works thoroughly (the Hollywood versions are a separate issue, with the permission of Rodolfo Valentino and Tyrone Power) and wants to get an idea of ​​to what extent the town appreciated him, he only has to look at the hundreds of thousands of people who took to the streets to say goodbye when they moved their mortal remains to Valencia or, if you prefer, in the most relevant and relevant detail that the current Princess Street in Madrid will be named during the war. Regardless of that he did not need those things, Vicente Blasco Ibáñez never silenced like others in exchange for “official honors”, of the support of “the great newspapers” or that “Alfonso XIII someday gave me the hand, dedicating praise to my novels” (What will be the Republic); He had risked many times and, although he abandoned his political activity for several years (“I am not a politician; I have never been,” he said. In 1924, after the trip of The return to the world of a novelistwrote a text (The kidnapped nation) From which I extract a fragment that, from my point of view, perfectly defines the spirit of the author who had achieved Hollywood to surrender to his feet and that one of his works was the most read novel in the world: “Do you have the right, selfish,” an inner voice told me – to remain impassive seeing the abnormality in which your country lives, as if you were a man without homeland? The best of the novel fictions you can invent remaining calm will never be worth what a cry of protest, sincere and energetic, given the cruel situation of yours ». Everything in him had been “a life act,” Unamuno said in his necrological. It still is.