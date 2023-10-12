What can you drive with the driving license A? How to get a driving license TO if I already have it B? To drive motorbikes but also scooters you need the driving license Awhich depending on age is divided into A1 (16 years), A2 (18 years old) e TO (24 years). Specifically, the A license allows you to drive Motorcycles, Agricultural machinery, Motorized tricycles, Vehicles. THE new drivers of A driving licences, for the first three years after obtaining them, must respect specific maximum speed limits which are 100 km/h on the highway and 90 km/h on main extra-urban roads.

Furthermore, those who already own the B driving licenceto obtain the A driving license you must only pass one practical exam.

License What you can drive

Type A driving license in Italy is required to drive motorcycles and mopeds. This type of license is divided into different categories, depending on the engine size and power of the vehicle you wish to drive. Here is an overview of the categories in Italy:

AM: authorizes the driving of mopeds with a maximum speed of 45 km/h and a maximum displacement of 50 cm³, tricycles with the same specifications, and light quadricycles with a maximum speed of 45 km/h and a maximum displacement of 50 cm³. A1: allows you to drive mopeds with a maximum displacement of 125 cc and a maximum power of 11 kW. A2: allows you to drive motorcycles with a maximum displacement of 35 kW and a maximum power/weight ratio of 0.2 kW/kg. The minimum age is usually 18 years, and can be obtained directly or after having owned the A1 for at least two years. TO: allows you to ride motorcycles of any engine size and power. The minimum age is usually 24 years, but can be lowered to 20 years if you have held the A2 for at least two years. B1: allows you to drive heavy quadricycles with a maximum power of 15 kW.

Cat. classification A: A1, A2 and A what can be driven

Driving license A minimum age

The minimum age to obtain a type A driving license in Italy is usually 24 years. However, if you have the A2 for at least two years, it is possible to obtain an A starting from 20 years. There A2 it is an intermediate category reserved for motorcycles of limited power, and an additional one is required driving experience before you can access the full A. When you are a minor it is possible to obtain the AM from the age of 14 and the A1 from 16.

👉 14 years for the cat. AM

👉 16 years for the cat. A1 – B1

👉 18 years for the cat. A2 – B

👉 20 years for the cat. A (if holder of A2 for at least 2 years)

👉 24 years for the cat. TO

License To be renewed

The renewal period of the driving A in Italy varies based on the age of the holder:

👉 Renewal every 10 years: Up to 50 years of age

👉 Renewal every 5 years: Between 50 and 70 years

👉 Renewal every 3 years: Between 70 and 80 years

👉 Renewal every 2 years: Over 80 years

AM driving licence

The AM type license is required to drive mopeds in 2 or 3 wheels and light quadricycles with specific limitations, such as a maximum displacement of 50 cm³a maximum power of 4 kW, a maximum speed of 45 km/h and an empty mass of 350 kg or less (excluding the mass of batteries for electric vehicles). In Italy, it is possible to obtain this license starting from 14 years, but it is valid for driving all over the world territory of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA) only from the age of 16. However, some Member States may recognize the validity of the AM issued at 14 years of age also in their territory.

Fiat Topolino is a light electric quadricycle that can be driven with an AM license from 14 years of age

To get your license AM in Italy with an average cost of 200-250 euros assistance is provided with paperwork and exam preparation. There Vehicle registration it has lower costs, but requires greater autonomy in the procedures.

A1 driving licence

The A1 type license is required to drive motorcycles with a displacement of up to 125 cm³maximum power of 11 kW and a power/mass ratio of less than 0.10 kW/kg, as well as tricycles with a maximum power of 15 kW. In Italy, it is possible to obtain this license starting from 16 years.

A2 driving licence

The A2 type license is required to drive motorcycles with a maximum power of 35 kW and a power/mass ratio less than 0.20 kW/kg, provided that they do not derive from a version that exceeds double the maximum permitted power. The A2 license also allows you to drive tricycles with a maximum power of 15 kW. In Italy, it is possible to obtain this license starting from 18 years.

Driving license A

A type A license is required to drive motorcycles without restrictionsas well as tricycles with a power exceeding 15 kW, provided that the owner has at least 24 years.

The A is required to ride motorbikes

In Italy, it is possible to obtain this license with gradual access starting from 20 yearsprovided you have owned the A2 for at least 2 years, or with direct access from 24 years old.

B1 driving licence

The type licence B1 is required to drive quadricycles other than light ones, with a unladen mass greater than 400 kg (or 550 kg if used for the transport of goods) and a net power rating of 15 kW or less (excluding the mass of batteries for electric vehicles). In Italy, it is possible to obtain this license starting from 16 years. However, the B1 does not qualify you to drive any motorcycle.

License A exam

From the September 18, 2023have entered into force new rules for the exam which is used to obtain a license for category A and A2 motorbikes in Italy without having to take the practical exam. Major changes include:

Transfer from A2 to A license without practical exam: it is allowed to those who have turned 20 and have had an A2 driving license for at least 2 years. Transfer from A1 to A2 license without practical exam: requires being of age and having held an A1 driving license for at least 2 years. Elimination of the practical exam: It is no longer necessary to take a practical exam to obtain these licenses. Mandatory training course: To obtain A and A2 licences, a seven-hour training course at an authorized driving school is required. Course structure: the course includes three hours of preparation, technical inspection of the vehicle and specific safety maneuvers, and four hours of driving in traffic. Training vehicles: the vehicles used for the course must fall into the category requested by the participants.

These new rules therefore simplify the process of obtaining A and A2, replacing the practical exam with a training course.

From 18 September A and A2 can be achieved without taking the practical exam

From B to A driving licence

To get the A starting from B (or from A1, A2, B1, B or BE)it is only necessary to overcome thepractical examwithout having to deal with an additional one theoretical exam. Furthermore, the concept of “loss” of the limits of a category when moving to a higher category no longer applies; just pass the practical exam of the new desired category.

How much does a motorcycle license cost?

The average cost to get an A through a driving school is over 900 euros, which includes expenses for paperwork and practical tests. However, if you choose to approach the process as privateconsidering both the theoretical and practical parts, the total cost is around 250 euros. The total expense may vary depending on several factors, including the price list medical visitsthe specific driving school ratesThe registration cost, the necessary guides, The cost of the driving test and the total number of driving lessons taken.

As a private individual

To obtain the A as a private individual at the Civil Motorization in Italy, it is necessary to prepare the following documents:

TT 2112 form completed and signed, with the approval of a parent if the applicant is a minor. Payment receipt of 26.40 euros on postal current account 9001. Payment receipt of 16 euros on postal current account 4028. Photocopies of an identity document valid and tax code. Original medical certificate and photocopywith photo and 16 euro stamp, no older than three months from the date of submission of the application. Two passport size photographsone of which must be authenticated. Photocopy of the driving document (if the applicant already holds a driving licence).

