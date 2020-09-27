The party of the Endesa Women’s League that they were going to dispute Perfumerías Avenida and Campus Promete this Monday It has been postponed, without determining a date to play it, when the positive for coronavirus of one of the Riojan players was confirmed, which will force all her teammates to do new tests.

Thus a new setback occurs in this match, which was scheduled for Saturday, September 26 and was delayed one day for this situation. Since the result of the second test to the player -which It already tested positive on Thursday – it was delayed and postponed until tomorrow.

But this Sunday the Spanish Basketball Federation has confirmed that after testing positive the player in the second test, the match is postponed. Before setting a new date for the match, enter the champion Spanish and the team that was placed as leader in the first day, there will be to wait for the entire Logroño squad to perform a new test PCR and until then the entire team will remain confined in their addresses.

When the test results are known, if all are negative the Campus Promete would return to training -without the player affected by COVID- and you might think about looking for a date for that crash. If there were more positives, however, they should continue in confinement, which could affect not only to the Salamanca party but to others later, given that his Match of the third day of the Endesa Femenina League is scheduled for next October 2.

The postponement of the match between Perfumerías Avenida and Campus Promete You are not the only one in this situation; the Spanish Federation Basketball has also confirmed the undated postponement of Casademont Zaragoza-City of the Laguna Tenerife. The Aragonese have already postponed his match of the 1st day.

In both meetings, the Federation informs that the postponement is due to the lack of sanitary guarantees so that the athletes and the different participants in it can develop their work without risk of contagion.