Lexus takes a step beyond automotive by creating the new LY680, a very interesting luxury yacht. “This iconic, luxurious yacht also embodies Lexus’ ‘craftsman’ design philosophy.” The LY680 expresses this philosophy by paying great attention to the smallest details, in order to meet customers' expectations and give them a unique experience that stimulates their senses, even while sailing.

The concept of the luxury yacht is “to feel like you are in a hideaway in the middle of the sea, a space where the most demanding clients can feel free and at ease.” The exterior illustrates Lexus' L-finesse design philosophy, and the craftsmanship of the interior has taken into account even the smallest detail to offer a space where you can enjoy great comfort.

When it comes to performance, Lexus seeks confidence-inspiring navigation, great handling stability, excellent ride comfort and quiet operation.

Production has been carried out by the Horizon group, which has earned a reputation for its advanced technology, perfected through the construction of superyachts.

By combining the construction capabilities of the Horizon group with TPS-based yacht production methods, the strengths of both brands have been leveraged to achieve greater improvements.

The upper deck has been extended by 1400mm and features a large sofa area and barbecue grill, so occupants can relax and enjoy the fresh sea breeze.

Furthermore, the bathing platform has been extended by 700 mm, to allow more enjoyment of a wide variety of marine activities, such as personal water vehicles.