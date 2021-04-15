Reduce, reuse, recycle and recover are the four values ​​that drive the actions of many Murcian companies. The productive sector of the Region has been a faithful defender for decades of all kinds of initiatives that seek to minimize the impact of its activity on the environment and promote a healthier environment for present and future generations.

In this struggle to find the balance between economy and sustainability, they have dedicated a large amount of resources to innovate to implement production processes that favor the reuse and use of resources. In order to show all these actions and put them in value, the Fundación Mediterráneo culture classroom was yesterday the setting chosen to carry out the blended forum ‘Beyond the circular economy. Meeting point for the development of initiatives that generate value, humanity, responsibility and competence ‘. Moderated by the journalist Juan Máiquez, this meeting, organized by LA VERDAD and Fundación Mediterráneo and sponsored by Mercadona, brought together experts from the local administration, the agri-food sector, associations, private companies, public entities and banking to show progress in development.

“We realized that we had to move towards an economic model of change, not only for environmental sustainability, but also for nature and for the whole of society,” said the patron of the Mediterranean Foundation, Amparo Marzal, during the opening of the event. Achieving this transformation, which focuses “on people and their environment as the main protagonists” and which stems from the “desire to implement the SDGs in our society”, is one of the struggles of this entity, which strives to “favor a sustainable economic growth ”.

THE PROTAGONISTS Amparo Marzal. Patron of the Mediterranean Foundation “We had to move towards an economic model that focused on people and their environment” Carmen Fructuoso. Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning of the Murcia City Council “The way to achieve a climate neutral country is by reducing waste from cities” Patricio Carpena. CSR Director of the Valencian Community and Murcia Region of Mercadona “We have a forecast of investment in plastic reduction measures of 140 million euros” Mª Ángeles Franco. Responsible for the treatment plant of ELV-RAEEs, Environment and CSR of Grupo Global Paris “Our challenge is to continue innovating without neglecting the sustainable and human part” Juanfran Abad. Head of Sustainability and Innovation at Agrosingularity “We offer value to the food chain by connecting the farmer with the industry” Ana Ruiz. President of Asemuplast “We have to bet on the reduction of any type of waste” Silvana Ruipérez. Head of Emine, Mediterranean Foundation “Emine trains the public in new economic models that are focused on people and the planet” Longinos Marín. Director of the CSR Chair and vice-rector for Social Responsibility and Transparency of the UMU “Corporate Social Responsibility favors the competitiveness of companies”

Precisely, looking for that balanced economic growth is the approach that the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning of the Murcia City Council, Carmen Fructuoso, highlighted, who highlighted that “75% of the consumption of natural resources takes place in cities.” To turn this figure around, the Murcian capital has opted to implement a circular economy strategy that includes actions until 2030. “We are clear that the only way to achieve a climate-neutral country by 2050 is to reduce waste in our cities, reuse them and take advantage of local products. The circular economy is here to stay and it is the only option available for the survival of our societies ”, emphasized the mayor.

Global awareness



The commitment to sustainability is also a key value in large companies such as Mercadona, which has a forecast of investment in plastic reduction measures “of 140 million euros from 2020 to 2025”, as stressed by the Director of CSR of the Community Valenciana and Region of Murcia, Patricio Carpena.

At the end of 2020, the company launched the ‘Strategy 6.25’, which has a triple objective to meet between now and 2025: reduce 25% of plastic, that all the packaging of this material is recyclable and recycle all the waste of this type to “take advantage of it, separate it and reintroduce it back into the circle of the productive economy.” For this, the initiative includes six lines of work focused on eliminating the single-use plastic bag in all sections; remove single-use plastic disposables from the shelves; reduce this material in its packaging; favor the use of recyclable packaging; recycling the plastic waste generated throughout its activity and training and informing both workers and their customers on how to separate for recycling, an aspect that the professional recognized as essential “because the entire company has to be involved. It is important to give visibility in the stores to these good practices so that the customer internalizes them and that environmental awareness grows “.

In addition to this strategy, the family business has initiatives such as the already implemented ‘Let’s take care of the Planet’, which includes logistics optimization, energy efficiency, waste management and sustainable production. These measures have resulted in good data for the company, which has achieved “a saving in energy consumption of approximately 40% compared to the conventional store,” said Carpena, or a great use of the plastic and cardboard used in the stores, that are sent for recycling and come back in the form of new products.

Increasing environmental awareness is part of the ‘leitmotif’ that the Global Paris Group carries implicit in its DNA. This conglomerate of companies focuses on the reuse and recycling of waste, two processes through which new raw materials are generated “which are returned to the chain, which demonstrates the sustainable commitment that Grupo Global Paris has for and for the environment” , emphasized its head of the ELV-RAEEs, Environment and CSR treatment plant, Mª Ángeles Franco.

This commitment is not a flower of a day, but it was born 40 years ago and was especially encouraged at the end of the 90s, when “the mentality changed and opted for more sustainable policies,” recalled Franco, who raised as a challenge “power continue innovating without neglecting the sustainable and human part ”.

Innovation to reuse



One of the problems to be solved in the food chain is the waste of raw materials. Fruit and vegetable waste are, among others, some of the products that end up in the garbage, although other companies may use this waste again as raw materials. With the idea of ​​avoiding this waste, Agrosingularity was born, which for its head of Sustainability and Innovation, Juanfran Abad, “offers value to the food chain” by connecting the farmer “who has no one to buy that product”, with the industry, which It wants to “align its articles with a consumer who cares about what they put in their mouths,” he said.

To facilitate this connection, Agrosingularity developed ‘As Platform’, the ‘online’ platform that uses digitization and process automation so that these two areas “generate business with each other and make more efficient products, processes and services,” he summarized. To complement this, the company launched Powder4, a business area dedicated to the packaging of mixtures of crushed raw materials, of local and sustainable origin, prepared to give flavor, color and texture to all kinds of dishes. These mixtures are used by the food industry, a sector that is increasingly concerned with transforming its artificial flavorings and flavors for others of natural origin such as these.

Plastic can have many lives. Well recycled, this material can accommodate multiple shapes and formats, an evidence that Asemuplast knows in detail, the association that brings together regional companies in the sector. During the event, Ana Ruiz, its president, emphasized the sustainable nature of the entities that comprise it despite the bad press of this material and emphasized the strategic plan presented at the beginning of 2020 to different councils of the Community that included, among other things , the commitment to prevent microplastics from reaching the sea. In this sense, Ruiz regretted the ignorance of the actions of the sector “in terms of the processes that are followed, research and development and the commitments that are made to consume renewable energy and decrease the carbon footprint” and outlined the value of research in this industry to “develop new packaging and better environmental processes. We must bet on reducing any type of waste and be efficient with all the resources we have, “he stressed.

Longinos Marín and Silvana Ruipérez were the protagonists of the second roundtable.

Education, key to creating a committed citizenship The importance of training in the development of the circular economy was the main topic that was discussed in the second round table of the day. This space was a meeting point where spectators could learn more about the Mediterranean Space for the Promotion of New Economies (Emine), an initiative of the Mediterranean Foundation and the Forum of New Economy in Companies and Institutions (NESI) that In the words of the Head of Emine, Fundación Mediterráneo, Silvana Ruipérez, aims to “train entrepreneurs and the public in new models that are focused on people and the planet.” This very global idea has been translated into a pioneering training school that seeks to encourage new economies, that is, economic systems that break with the traditional capitalist conception and replace it with others «that consciously want to promote a positive impact and that are centered on people and the environment around them. It is about companies making a diagnosis of how they are doing things and if there is something they can do to improve. These actions give rise to what the person in charge of Emine called ‘companies with a purpose’, that is, entities that since their constitution have been born with the idea of ​​generating a positive impact on an environmental and social level. Another relevant entity in terms of sustainable training is the UMU CSR Chair, which was established in 2010 to, according to its director, Longinos Marín, “make Murcia a responsible territory.” Since then, the activity of this body seeks to develop training and awareness-raising actions on an area “that favors the competitiveness of companies” and that is also essential “in public administrations and citizens, because only by making mature citizens in matters of responsibility social we will get the Region to grow, “he said.