Sonora.- Eliashib P., 31 years old, and who had been reported as deprived of liberty last May 11, was found safe and sound.

That was reported by the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJES), who added that the person who reported the disappearance of Eliasib was his sentimental partner.

It is detailed that on May 11, this couple, a resident of hermosillowent to visit some uncles of Eliasib, and when they arrived at the site, some people got out of a car sedan, they submitted to Eliashib and they took him with an unknown direction.

Not being able to communicate with him after such an act, His couple went to the Missing Persons Department of the Prosecutor’s Office and filed the complaint.

elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agencyof the FGJEScarried out various investigative acts such as the search for the victim, interviews, location of video recording cameras, as well as coordination with direct family members, among others.

The result of all the actions allowed to locate Eliasib.

Eliasib explained that they were relatives, uncleswho they retained itthat was not a victim of no crime and which is in good health.