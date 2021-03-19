An internal letter, sent by the members of the medical team of the Río Turbio hospital (Santa Cruz) to the director of the institution, Dr. Marcelo Blanco, denounces that the town lacks the minimum sanitary structure to continue facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Copies of the leaked letter, which you accessed Clarion, were delivered to the mayor Darío Menna (FpV) and the Deliberative Council. Doctors indicate that do not have IV stands, beds, trash cans and mattresses, as well as nurses or teacher personnel to disinfect the spaces. And this just to start. The institution lacks equipment of medium complexity, essential to save lives, according to the document.

“I am writing to you in order to reiterate the request already requested with regard to the rooms enabled without the basic conditions for the minimum essential care required by Covid patients in our community, “the letter starts, one of the many that professionals have already sent to their superiors in recent months, according to what transpired.

“Knowing the above, you are notified of the serious consequences that this can bring, due to the lack of quality of care patients in that area will suffer, “he continues.

“Also emphasize that We do not have sufficient human or technological resources as to treat more than 7 serious patients of which it is already in its maximum use. Lack of trained physicians to deal with these patients, lack of nurses to care for them, and a teacher to condition and disinfect environments, “they warn.

The signatures of the letter from the doctors of Río Turbio due to the lack of infrastructure to face the Covid.

And the letter continues: “We do not have multiple supplies such as continuous infusion pumps, ventilator tabulators, 3 lumens central lines, the rooms do not have an IV stand, minimal real estate such as obsolete beds without railings, outlet panel, monitoring cameras. , anti-decubitus mattresses, multiparametric monitors, saturometers, flumiter and pressure gauges for oxygen panels, bedding, garbage cans, many more missing “.

“We are waiting for an immediate response to solve this request,” he concludes.

The authors of the note are Georgina Artico and Carlos Baeza, specialists in internal medicine, doctor Nicolás Matías, Diego Molina, intensive care and ultrasound doctor.

Turbio River accumulates 873 cases, 18 deaths and 848 people in isolation. 14,500 vaccines have arrived in the province governed by Alicia Kirchner, according to official data. The total population is around 350 thousand inhabitants. Neighbors tell this newspaper that only a part of the medical staff had been vaccinated until a few weeks ago.

“The doctors they don’t want to speak publicly because some earn very good salaries and also work in the mine, they are afraid of losing their job, “he explains to Clarion a businessman who is a neighbor of the area.

This newspaper tried to communicate with some professionals but did not get a response.

This week a neighbor, Soledad Sarruf, organized a collection with other villagers to collect money and buy some of the missing basic products in the institution.

Río Turbio today does not exceed 10,000 inhabitants. Its main source of income was historically the exploitation of coal mines. The current controller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Reservoir, Aníbal Fernández, promised the reactivation of the mine and the Thermal Power Plant in which Kirchnerism invested around USD 2 billion. And it never ended.

Bariloche. Correspondent

$