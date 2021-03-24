The seat of the European Parliament in Brussels, in an image from last February. YVES HERMAN / Reuters

Up to 30 MEPs ask that Spain put limits on rental prices in a letter addressed to the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, which was made public this Wednesday. The initiative has been promoted by the tenant unions and has had the support of members of the groups of The Left and Greens-European Free Alliance of the European Parliament who say they see “with concern” how the negotiation between the two partners of Government. While Unidos Podemos is committed to limiting leases, the PSOE has indicated its preference for regulating prices through tax incentives. The letter speaks of “developments that could indicate that this crucial measure (in reference to rent caps) could be abandoned.”

Among the signatories there are seven Spanish MEPs, two of them from Izquierda Unida (Manu Pineda and Sira Rego), two from Podemos (María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop and Idoia Villanueva), two from ERC (Diana Riba and Jordi Solé) and one from Catalonia in Comú (Ernest Urtasun). However, the most represented nationality is French (10 of its MEPs sign the letter), while there are five representatives from Germany, two from Portugal and one from Greece, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. All of them are part of parties of the spectrum of the left or environmentalists.

The text reminds the Spanish minister that the European Parliament made a resolution last January in which “it stressed that the right to housing is a fundamental right” and called for measures “including clear income regulation.” In reality, said declaration, which, as the letter recalls, was supported by a vast majority of European representatives, did not speak specifically of price limitation but of the more diffuse term “regulations”.

The 30 MEPs ask that the future law “contribute to ending serious violations of the right to housing in Spain, and fully respect the spirit of the European Parliament resolution.” Therefore, they add, “it is essential that Spain implement income control measures as soon as possible.”

Other measures

The letter takes the opportunity to defend the step that the Catalan Parliament took last September, when launching a price control system in that community that is pending an appeal from the PP before the Constitutional Court. This measure was also widely promoted by the tenant unions and the text of the letter sent to Ábalos assures that it has had “a positive impact on the reduction of rental prices.” Although it is true that in Barcelona prices have fallen in the last year, it is difficult to quantify how much of that decrease corresponds to price control, because the coronavirus crisis has also lowered rents in many other Spanish cities.

Finally, the letter calls for other measures, in addition to rent control, to “expand the social and affordable housing system.” In this regard, he recalls the scarce public housing stock in Spain, for which he points out that “it will take many decades” to reach a level comparable to the European average (they estimate that Spain has less than 2% and Europe averages 15% with respect to the total stock household).

That is why MEPs are calling for additional measures on rents while that problem is solved. These include making indefinite contracts or extending their duration, the legal recognition of tenant unions (currently, despite the fact that they call themselves “unions”, their legal figure is not regulated), that the landlords pay the rates of the real estate agency for mediating a rental and the recovery of tourist apartments and vacant homes for stable leasing. “We would like your Government to seize this historic opportunity to reduce the gap with the rest of the EU, implement measures in line with the European Parliament resolution and ensure access to housing as a human right,” they conclude.