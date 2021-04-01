Sent by a schoolgirl from the English city of Long Eaton, Derbyshire, the message in a bottle covered 850 kilometers in a year, sailed to Norway and found a recipient. This is reported by the Derby Telegraph.

Last July, 10-year-old Lilly Carter went on vacation with her 11-year-old sister Chloe and 38-year-old mother Claire Marie Pentecost. On the last day of the trip, the girls decided to throw letters in bottles into the sea.

Lilly and Chloe wrote the message on a paper tea towel, put them in glass bottles and sent them across the waves of the North Sea, from the beach in Chapel St. Leonards village.

“Dear someone. If you find this bottle, please post it online. I am from Long Eaton, I am 10 years old. My name is Lilly Carter, ”the letter said.

On March 27, one of these bottles was found by 38-year-old social worker Ida Christine Hødnebø on Jomfruland Island in Norway, 850 kilometers from the departure point. She discovered the message while vacationing with family and friends on the coast.

A friend of hers posted a message about this on the Long Eaton Facebook community. The Carter’s neighbor saw the publication and told the family of girls about the find.

Their mother noted that she did not immediately believe that all this was true. The fact that the bottle did not break even though it was found in a rocky area amazed Lilly and Chloe’s parents.

The fate of the bottle that Chloe threw into the sea is still unknown.

