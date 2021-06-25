Its owner is sentenced to life imprisonment and the authorities do not agree that this figure has been reached.

It is not the first time that we have echoed an object that has been sold for dizzying figures, but it is something that never ceases to amaze us. Now, the story we tell you has the Yu-Gi-Oh! as the protagonist, since a letter from his collection has been sold for over $ 13 million at auction in China. As for the messenger to lose it.

In the portal Kotaku we see the whole story. The letter in question has reached that chilling figure because it is an edition Blue-Eyes White Dragon which corresponds to the 20th anniversary. It is a collector’s item announced in 2018 and there are only 500 copies worldwide. In the auction all the brands have been beaten, since although they had been sold for close to 2,000 dollars, reaching 13.4 million in their auction is absolutely another level.

Konami is the owner of the Yu-Gi-Oh! and it has been one of the most popular card series in the world for many years. Cards such as the one auctioned could only be purchased exclusively through its website and, since they were placed on the market, it is practically impossible to see them, so collectors are not shy when investing in them.

It has been sold for a much higher value than it would have and it is very strangeBeyond their value, these types of cards that are sold for astronomical figures have their history behind. Apparently it was seized in a high-profile corruption case which took place in Anhui province, China. The police, as they do in these cases, were cataloging the value of the objects that the detainee had in possession, who would have embezzled more than 10 million dollars in a government fund, something that is a capital crime in China and has the penalty of life imprisonment. Also, he had a PS4 or a gold Switch, among other pieces.

The funny thing is that the letter does not have a certificate of authenticity, something that is imperative in collectibles to ensure that it is something legal and not a copy. The auction started at a price of $ 45,000 and went up quickly, which is strange. Until it reached the final figure of $ 13.4 million. In spite of everything, it is a price much higher than what it is really worth, so an attempt is being made to find a logical explanation for having reached this market breakdown, so the authorities have recalled the product and it is not known what will happen.

More about: Yu-Gi-Oh and Curiosities and videogames.