Fires devastate the forest in the state of Pará, in Brazil, last August. CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

To the presidents of the nine countries of the Amazon and to all world leaders who share the responsibility for the plunder of our jungle:

My name is Nemonte Nenquimo. I am a Waorani woman, a mother and a leader of my people and the Amazon is my home. I am writing this letter to you because the fires continue to burn our forest. Because companies are pouring oil into our rivers. Because miners are stealing gold (as they have been for the past 500 years) leaving behind open pools and toxins. Because invaders and land extractivists are cutting down virgin forests so that their cattle can graze, their plantations can grow and the white man can eat. Because our elderly are dying of coronavirus and, in the meantime, you plan your next moves to exploit our lands and stimulate an economy that has never benefited us. Because, as indigenous peoples, we are fighting to protect what we love: our way of life, our rivers, animals, our forests, life on Earth. And it’s time for you to listen to us.

In each of the hundreds of different languages ​​of the Amazon, we have a word for you strangers. In my language, the WaoTededo, that word is “cowori”. And it doesn’t have to be an insult but you have made it that way. For us that word (and, in a terrible way, their society), means: The white man who knows very little about the power he wields and the damage he causes.

They are probably not used to being called ignorant by an indigenous woman, and even less so in a scenario like this. But we indigenous peoples are clear about something: the less you know about something, the less value it has for you and is, therefore, easier to destroy. And by easy, I mean: without guilt, without regrets, without feeling stupid, and even with every right. And this is exactly what they are doing to us as indigenous peoples, to our rainforest territories, and also to the climate of our planet.

It took us thousands of years to get to know the Amazon forest. Understand its ways, its secrets, learn to survive and thrive with it. But my people, the Waorani, have only known you for 70 years (we were “contacted” in the 1950s by American evangelical missionaries), but we learn quickly and you are not as complex as the jungle is.

When you say that oil companies have wonderful new technologies that can extract oil from under our lands like hummingbirds suck nectar from a flower, we know you are lying because we live downstream from spills. When they say that the Amazon is not burning, we don’t need satellite images to prove them wrong: we are drowning in smoke from the fruit trees that our ancestors planted centuries ago. When you say that you are urgently looking for climate solutions and yet continue to build a world economy based on extraction and pollution, we know that you are lying because we are the closest to the earth, and the first to hear your cries.

I never had the opportunity to go to university and become a doctor, or a lawyer, a politician, or a scientist. My “pikenani” (traditional authorities, wise elders) are my teachers. The forest is my teacher. And I have learned enough (and I speak hand-in-hand with my indigenous brothers and sisters around the world) to know that they have lost their way, that they have a problem (even if they don’t fully understand it yet), and that their problem is a problem. threat to all life on earth.

They forced their civilization onto ours and look now where we are: global pandemic, climate crisis, species extinction, and, guiding it all, widespread spiritual poverty. In all these years they have been taking, taking, and taking from our lands and they have not had the courage, or curiosity, or enough respect to get to know us. To understand how we see, and think, and feel, and what we know about life on this earth. Nor can I show it to you now with this letter. But what I can tell you has to do with thousands and thousands of years of love for this forest, for this place. Love in the deepest sense of the word: respect. This forest has taught us to walk lightly, and because we have listened to it, because we have learned from it and we have defended it, it has given us everything: water, clean air, food, medicine, happiness, spirituality. And you are taking all this away from us, but not only from us, but from all the peoples of the planet and future generations.

It is early morning in the Amazon, just before dawn: a moment that, for us, is destined to share our dreams and our deepest thoughts. So I take this opportunity to say to all of you: “The Earth does not expect to be saved, it hopes to be respected. And we, as indigenous peoples, expect the same ”.

Nemonte Nenquimo She is the co-founder of the non-profit organization led by the indigenous Ceibo Alliance, the first president of the Waorani organization in the province of Pastaza (Ecuador). Magazine Time chose her as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.