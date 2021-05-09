Na? Have you already put the flowers in the vase? Marveled at self-painted pictures? Did the other family members prepare breakfast? – Yes, it’s nice that the children are thinking of you. But nobody else got in touch with you on Mother’s Day? Maybe Mr. Steinmeier? The chancellor? Or at least Family Minister Giffey?

After all, one or the other minister of education has thanked the parents for their stamina via email in the past few weeks. At least something! But too little! Because what mothers, fathers, parents and other legal guardians have achieved in the past 14 months must be appreciated. If nobody else is doing it, we’ll do it ourselves.

Dear parents, we can be proud of ourselves because we persevered. Well, maybe it was more enduring. A “close your eyes and through”. It was better that way, because if it had been opened there would have been nothing but darkness, at least no light at the end of the tunnel. For us parents, the pandemic has so far felt more like a long-haul flight (with a short stopover last summer). Since then, however, we have felt as if the plane we are sitting in had no landing permit and circled in endless holding loops over our home airport, which is something like our old life: when the children still went to school every day and we went to work .

From multi to long-term tasking

We mothers and fathers have taken on the role of flight attendants in the pandemic, who are there to keep everything going. We start the day with a smile: “Nice to see you on board. Take your seats and enjoy the on-board program. ”But what is the on-board program, between home office and homeschooling? A quick breakfast, then everyone disappears in front of the laptops or takes their exercise books. At lunchtime, a pack of pasta is frantically warmed up, back to the laptop, in the evening warm pasta or dry bread (“Didn’t anyone buy bread?”). A monotonous cycle of working, cooking, supervising and sleeping.



What do we take away from this year, dear parents?

If we weren’t so broken and overtired, we might develop a sense of pride. We have a lot of family work behind us. We went shopping, cooked, explained differential equations, played teachers or repaired playmates, printers, laptops, Fritz boxes, ran dogs, filled out parent chats, calmed down desperate children, calmed down quarreling children, calmed ourselves down and tried to keep track of the chaos. Within a short period of time, we switched from multi to long-term tasking.

Like many people in the pandemic, we too lost feathers. Some more, some less. Mothers, fathers, parents of all kinds are at their limit. And everyone had to carry their own package for almost a year and a half: single parents who had to watch how they could continue to work when the child care suddenly ceased. Parents who lost their jobs, who struggled to survive, who got depressed. Parents whose children ran amok at home because they couldn’t concentrate even before the pandemic, but certainly not on their own. Parents whose teenage children never left their beds. Parents of disabled children who no longer received support. Parents who lived in cramped apartments with their children. Parents who looked after their parents or had to watch them die without being able to be with them.

Every second parent feels stressed

The temporary closings of childcare facilities and schools affected 11.1 million children and adolescents in Germany and thus also their parents. For 6.5 million pairs of parents and 1.3 million single mothers and 180,000 single fathers, this meant the need to take care of care and schooling at home.

For those parents who worked in the home office, it was easier to organize childcare. But there was also an uncomfortable delimitation between work and private life, especially when it came to spending the day with small children. Older children showed greater independence, but many studies suggest that young people in particular suffered from the measures and homeschooling. The seventh to eleventh graders of all things were stuck in distance lessons for a disproportionately long time, 24/7 family, of all things during puberty, that can’t be a good thing.