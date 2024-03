Sunday, March 10, 2024, 08:10











Lizoain arrives on time, Alarcón waits his turn, Arnau Ortiz comes out to damage Delmás and Darío Poveda consolidates

The best news for Cartagena, which has a short squad, is to recover troops. Last night Julián Calero returned to the bench with all his available soldiers, except for Iván Ayllón. Goalkeeper Raúl Lizoain finally needed just under two training sessions to return under…